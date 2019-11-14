Although the Independence Mustangs volleyball team fell a game short of making the state tournament, several of their player were recognized with postseason awards.
Junior libero Brooke Beatty was a unanimous First Team All-Conference WAMAC selection. She led the team with 468 digs this season.
Beatty also led the team with 44 ace serves and had a 94 percent serve efficiency this season.
“Brooke was the leader of our defense and our top serve receive passer,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “She is a great competitor and just very smart out on the court. She will be a great leader for us going into next year.”
Junior middle hitter Reese Martin was a First Team All-Conference WAMAC selection and led the team with 301 kills this season.
Martin also led the Mustangs with 76 blocks this season; while also having 21 ace serves and a 91 percent serve efficiency.
“Reese was our go-to hitter all year long in the front row,” Schmitz said. “Seemed like whenever we needed a big kill, she was up to the challenge. She is very smart and sees the openings so well on the opponent’s court.”
Sophomore setter Elle Greiner was a Second Team All-Conference WAMAC selection in her first season as a varsity starter. She led the team with 871 assists and had 42 ace serves this season.
“Elle did a great job running our team this year,” Schmitz said. “She is a very smart and coachable kid. She works very hard and gained the team’s trust immediately. She also showed a lot of toughness by fighting through a nagging thumb injury that she had to play through most of the season.”
Senior outside hitter Allie Jo Zieser was a Second Team All-Conference WAMAC selection. She had 213 kills, 31 aces and 286 digs for the Mustangs this season.
Schmitz said the Mustangs will miss Zieser next season.
“Allie Jo is just a great well-rounded volleyball player,” Schmitz said. “She never gets rattled and is always ready to come through at the biggest moments of a match. She is also a well-respected team leader that the other girls always looked up to.”
Senior right side hitter Lainie Butters was an honorable mention WAMAC selection. She was a four-year starter and appeared in the state tournament twice in that period.
Schmitz said Butters will be missed and was a well-rounded player that gave the team all she had this year.
“Lainie has been such a valuable player for us throughout her high school years, but really stepped up her game this year,” Schmitz said. “We had her play all the way around this year and she turned in a great job playing backrow defense. Lainie also provided great leadership for the younger players.”
Junior outside hitter Grace Bohlken was an honorable mention WAMAC selection. She had 171 kills, 329 digs and 29 aces this season.
“Grace had a fantastic season for us,” Schmitz said. “She played tremendous defense for us and really became a big threat as a hitter as the year went on. She is just a very talented player who I think is going to have a great senior year next year. Grace will also be one of our key leaders next year for the Mustangs.”
Independence finished the season with a 29-12 record. The Mustangs made it to the Class 3A, Region 6 finals; where they lost to Davenport Assumption.