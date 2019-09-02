INDEPENDENCE — The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team opened up their season on Saturday at the Independence tournament, falling to three tough teams.
In the first match, the Huskies dropped two sets to Union (21-4, 21-10). In the second match, Oelwein lost two sets to Independence (21-18, 21-9) and in the third match, the Huskies fell to Starmont in three sets (21-14, 21-11).
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said he gives credit to the teams Oelwein faced in the tournament.
“They were all excellent teams and did a better job of being more consistent than we were,” Andersen said. “ Going into our first matches of the season with a young, inexperienced group of players, I knew we’d have our ups and down. We are still learning how to play together and what exactly our strengths and weaknesses are.”
In the match against Union, Lauren Harrison led the team with three kills, Morgan Vawter led the team with six digs and Falynn Buehler led the team with four assists.
In the match against Independence, Jade Alber led the team with four kills, Vawter, Alber and Molly Trumblee tied for the lead with three digs and Buehler led the team with five assists.
In the match against Starmont, Buehler and Harrison tied for the lead with three kills, Kennedy Lape led the team with seven digs and Buehler led the team with four assists.
Andersen said each match is a learning experience and he challenged his team to stay positive and look at the big picture.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Andersen said. “Our goal is to learn from each match and get a
little better every day. Throughout the day, I thought we did a pretty good job of staying positive and playing together. Those are two things are a very important starting point from which we will continue to work.”
Up next
Oelwein begins the
season 0-3 after their season debut at the Independence tournament on Saturday. They will look to get on the winning track on Tuesday, when they host their first triangular match of the season against Wapsie Valley and West Central.