INDEPENDENCE — The Starmont varsity volleyball team opened its season 1-2 after competing in the Independence tournament on Saturday.
In the first match, the Stars lost to Independence in two sets (22-20, 21-10). In the second match, the Stars defeated Oelwein in two sets (21-14, 21-11). In the third match, the Stars fell to Union in two sets (21-12, 21-13).
“With a somewhat young and inexperienced team, we saw some good things,” said Starmont volleyball head coach Robert Goedken. “Still need to work on more consistency throughout the match.”
Macy Hiemes led Starmont with 13 kills during Saturday’s tournament. Sarah Pech was second with eight kills and Emily Schumacher was third with seven kills.
Emmale Schnell led the team with five aces. Regan Parkin had two aces, with Pech and Mallory Vaske each getting one ace.
Mackenzie Curtis led the team with four blocks during the tournament. Pech had two blocks and Syndee Becker had one block.
Maddy Henry had the most assists for Starmont during Saturday with 18. Emily Schuhmacher was second on the team with 14 assists.
Vaske led the Stars with 22 digs in Saturday’s tournament. Schuhmacher had 14 digs and Parkin had seven digs.
Up next
Starmont opens their season 1-2 after the Independence tournament. Their next game is on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Lisbon at home.