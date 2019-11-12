Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

East Division CR Overall

Lisbon 6-0 36-8

Prince of Peace 5-1 22-17

Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 9-25

Cedar Valley Christian 3-3 12-17

Easton Valley 3-3 10-20

Marquette Catholic 1-5 2-28

Midland 0-6 4-28

Player of the Year – McKenna Nelson, Lisbon

Coach of the Year – Lance Kamaus, Lisbon

First Team

Maysun Marshall, Lisbon

McKenna Nelson, Lisbon

Abby Pospisil, Cedar Valley Christian

Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace

Sammie Flagel, Calamus-Wheatland

Ellie O’Brien, Marquette Catholic

Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace

Sarah Driscoll, Easton Valley

Second Team

Kaylie Wilhelm, Calamus-Wheatland

Emma Howard, Lisbon

RaeAnn Carlson, Easton Valley

Isabel Hansen, Prince of Peace

Peyton Robinson, Lisbon

Taylor Bahnsen, Midland

Paige Kuehl, Prince of Peace

Jessie Pospisil, Cedar Valley Christian

Honorable Mention

Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace

Addy Widel, Calamus-Wheatland

Abby Scroggs, Cedar Valley Christian

Emma Callaghan, Marquette Catholic

Rylan Allison, Lisbon

Arianna Hacke, Midland

Macy Wilhelm, Easton Valley

West Division CR Overall

Maquoketa Valley 6-1 14-15

Edgewood-Colesburg 5-2 26-10

Starmont 5-2 13-18

Alburnett 3-4 13-16

Central City 3-4 9-19

North Linn 3-4 11-19

Springville 3-4 20-16

East Buchanan 0-7 4-25

Player of the Year – Kelsey Hansel, Edgewood-Colesburg

Coach of the Year – Brandy Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley

First Team

Kelsey Hansel, Edgewood-Colesburg

Macy Hiemes, Starmont

Chezney Priem, Edgewood-Colesburg

Emerson Whittenbaugh, Maquoketa Valley

Chloe VanEtten, North Linn

Alexa Riniker, East Buchanan

Lucy Stevenson, Alburnett

Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley

Grace Matus, Springville

Emma Fritcher, Central City

Second Team

Annie Hoffman, Edgewood-Colesburg

Sydney Baumgartner, Starmont

Carissa Sabers, Maquoketa Valley

Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley

Ellie Ware, North Linn

Olivia Donlea, East Buchanan

Savannah Nealman, Springville

Emily Armstrong, Alburnett

Lillie Kramer, Central City

Honorable Mention

Jersey Seber, North Linn

Lauren Donlea, East Buchanan

Latyse Smith, Alburnett

Ella Aulwes, Edgewood-Colesburg

Allie Knipper, Maquoketa Valley

Emily Schuchmacher, Starmont

Lauren Wilson, Springville

Sara Reid, Central City

