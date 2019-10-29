FAIRBANK – The No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors defeated the Starmont Stars in the Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinals at Wapsie Valley High School on Monday night.
The Warriors defeated the Stars in three straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-12).
“We knew this would be a rebuilding year,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “A little work in the offseason and we will be stronger next year. We have a good core of players returning. We appreciate our seniors, Sydnee [Becker] and Sarah [Pech] for their hard work all season, couple of great kids.”
Wapsie Valley combined for 38 kills, 38 assists, 84 digs, three blocks and six aces.
Team leaders for the Warriors included Lydia Imbrogno with 10 kills, Kaci Beesecker with 34 assists, McKenna Miller with 30 digs and Hannah Knight with three aces.
Starmont combined for 21 kills, 21 assists, 57 digs, five blocks and four aces.
Team leaders for the Stars included Macy Hiemes with 10 kills, Sydney Baumgartner with 20 assists, Mallory Vaske with 19 digs and three aces and Sydnee Becker with two blocks.
Wapsie Valley improves their season record to 21-15. Starmont finishes their season with a 13-18 record.
Up next
The Warriors will host the West Central Blue Devils (20-12) for a regional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.