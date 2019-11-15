CEDAR RAPIDS — No. 6 seed Wapsie Valley moved one game away from a state title with a win over No. 7 seed Holy Trinity in the Class 1A semifinal game on Thursday night at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Wapsie Valley won in three straight sets, with each set being a hard-fought and close victory.
“Holy Trinity are a perennial power and they know how to perform down here,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson. “Every point you have to fight for 100 percent and that’s what we did.”
The Warriors and Crusaders had a tight, back-and-forth first set that saw Wapsie Valley come away with a 25-23 win.
The second set would be the pivotal set in the contest, which extended past the 25-point mark. Each school had exchanged leads several times with Wapsie Valley securing a 30-28 win.
Robinson said winning the second set was a big momentum shift for the Warriors.
“We struggled just a little bit ... and at the end they really started to feel it again,” Robinson said. “They got back together, they started communicating and they were being aggressive and being smart. Got through it, thank goodness.”
The momentum carried over to the third set with Wapsie Valley securing a 25-19 win to sweep Holy Trinity.
There were several points during Thursday’s match where it could have went the Crusaders way, but the Warriors made plays when they needed to.
“I have really great senior leadership this year,” Robinson said about her team’s ability to grind out wins. “[I have four seniors] and they do a nice job of keeping everyone engaged and just keep it going.”
Wapsie Valley combined for 51 kills, 47 assists, seven aces, 50 digs and two blocks.
Team leaders for the Warriors included Lydia Imbrogno with 19 kills, Kaci Beesecker with 36 assists and 14 digs. Three players tied with two ace serves. Imbrogno and Katie Sauerbrei each had one block.
Kalvyn Rosengarten was second with 14 kills and McKenna Miller was second with 11 digs.
Holy Trinity combined for 37 kills, 35 assists, four aces, 59 digs and two blocks.
The Warriors improve to a 25-15 record and the Crusaders end their season with a 29-11 record.