FAIRBANK – The Class 1A No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley volleyball team defeated Northeast Iowa Cedar League rival Jesup at home on Thursday night.
The Warriors defeated the J-Hawks in three straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-16).
Prior to the varsity match, Wapsie Valley recognized seniors Kaci Beesecker, Kaylee Heinze, McKenna Miller and Katie Sauerbrei for Senior Night. Miller recently recorded 1,000 career digs.
Warriors sophomore Lydia Imbrogno led the team with 15 kills, and also recorded four digs. Miller led the Warriors with three aces and 20 digs.
As a team, Wapsie Valley had 35 kills, seven aces, 73 digs and three blocks.
Stats for Jesup were not available at press time.
Wapsie Valley is now 2-5 in conference and 18-13 overall. Jesup is now 1-6 in conference and 21-12 overall.
Up next
The Warriors will play a triangular match against Don Bosco and Tripoli on Monday at Wartburg College. The J-Hawks will host Hudson on Tuesday for Senior Night and a Pink Out Night.