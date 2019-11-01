FAIRBANK – The No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors defeated the West Central Blue Devils at Wapsie Valley High School on Thursday night in the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal.
The Warriors defeated the Blue Devils in three straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-12).
“It’s always tough to see a season come to an end, but I am extremely proud of what these girls did this year, going 20-13 for the season,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “We only have eight girls that were able to dress for varsity volleyball, small numbers but these girls have big dreams and goals. We don’t lose any seniors this year, so I’m very excited for what’s to come for West Central volleyball.”
Wapsie Valley combined for 46 kills, 46 assists, 75 digs, five blocks and six aces. West Central combined for 20 kills, 10 assists, 31 digs, eight blocks and three aces.
Team leaders for the Warriors included Lydia Imbrogno with 17 kills, Kaci Beesecker with 43 assists, McKenna Miller with 25 digs, Kalvyn Rosengarten with three blocks and Hannah Knight with three aces.
Team leaders for the Blue Devils included Bryleigh Rouse with nine kills, Marlee Squires with 10 assists and four blocks and Taylor Carey with 15 digs.
West Central closes out their season with a 20-13 record after losing to Wapsie Valley in the regional semifinals. The Blue Devils had previously defeated East Buchanan and Don Bosco in the previous two rounds of the regional tournament.
Wapsie Valley improves their season record to 22-15 after their semifinal win over West Central. They had a bye in the first round and defeated Starmont in the quarterfinals prior to last night’s game.
Up next
The Warriors will play Tripoli (18-20) in the Class 1A, Region 6 final at Dunkerton High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tripoli has defeated Riceville, South Winneshiek and Edgewood-Colesburg on their path to the regional final.