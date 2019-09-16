PARKERSBURG – The Wapsie Valley varsity volleyball team finished 3-3 at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament on Saturday.
In the first match, the Warriors defeated Nashua-Plainfield in two sets (21-8, 21-13). Team leaders included Lydia Imbrogno with seven kills, Kaci Beesecker with 15 assists and Brylee Bellis with 10 digs. Beesecker and McKenna Miller tied for the team-lead with two ace serves apiece.
In the second match, Wapsie Valley lost to West Delaware in two sets (19-21, 26-28). Team leaders included Imbrogno with 11 kills, Beesecker with 16 assists and Miller with 24 digs.
Wapsie Valley defeated home-court Aplington-Parkersburg in the third match in three sets (19-21, 21-15, 15-6). Team leaders included Imbrogno with 11 kills, Beesecker with 28 assists, Miller with 24 digs and three ace serves. Wapsie Valley also recorded three blocks in this match.
The Warriors defeated Belle Plaine in the fourth match in two sets (21-9, 21-15). Team leaders included Imbrogno with seven kills and two blocks and Beesecker with 14 assists, nine digs and three ace serves.
In the fifth set, Wapsie Valley lost to Grundy Center in three sets (21-19, 13-21, 17-19). Team leaders included Imbrogno with eight kills, Beesecker with 15 assists and three aces and Miller with 19 digs. Beesecker and Imbrogno both recorded a block in this match.
In the sixth and final set, the Warriors lost to Denver in two sets (16-21, 13-21). Team leaders included Imbrogno with six kills and one block, Beesecker with 11 assists and 11 digs and Katie Sauerbrei with two aces.
Wapsie Valley now has a 6-3 record for the season after the A-P tournament on Saturday.
Up next
The Warriors will compete next at the West Waterloo tournament on Saturday, Sept. 21, which begins at 9 a.m.