LA PORTE CITY – In a North Iowa Cedar League matchup, Class 1A No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley lost to Union on the road Tuesday night.
The Warriors lost to the Knights in three straight sets (11-25, 22-25, 23-25).
Wapsie Valley combined for 29 kills, 29 assists, two aces, 70 digs and five blocks in Tuesday’s loss.
Team leaders for Wapsie Valley included Lydia Imbrogno with 29 kills, McKenna Miller with 16 digs and Kaci Beesecker with 26 assists.
Wapsie Valley closes out the regular season with a 2-6 conference record and a 20-15 overall record.
Up next
The Warriors will host a tournament game on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.