CEDAR RAPIDS — Wapsie Valley upset four-time defending Class 1A champion Janesville in the first round of state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center on Tuesday night.
Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson said it felt great for the No. 6 seed Warriors to eliminate the No. 3 seed Wildcats.
“When you get down to the tournament, I don’t really look at seeds because we are going to really play hard and anything goes when you’re here,” Robinson said. “So we will keep pushing forward and we have Holy Trinity [next], so we are excited about [that].”
The first set went back-and-forth with several momentum changes, with the Warriors edging the Wildcats 25-23. The second set was close, with Wapsie Valley closing it out with a 25-19 win to take a 2-0 lead.
However, the Wildcats roared back in the third set. Janesville set the tone early on in the set and came out with a 25-16 win to force a fourth set.
Wapsie Valley came out strong in the fourth set, dominating from the start to take a 25-14 win to secure victory against Janesville.
“That was a fun one,” Robinson said. “You know, Games One and Two, we did a nice job. Game Three, we had a little hiccup, but in Game Four we came back and showed what we came down here to do. So that was really exciting to see.”
The final tally was a 3-1 win for the Warriors over the Wildcats (25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14).
Wapsie Valley went with a starting lineup of Kalvyn Rosengarten, Kaci Beesecker, Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Becca Platte, Katie Sauerbrei and libero McKenna Miller in their first round win against Janesville.
The Warriors had a 24-15 record after defeating the Wildcats. Janesville ends their season with a 33-12 record.
Wapsie Valley combined for 50 kills, 50 assists, 106 digs, 10 blocks and five aces.
Team leaders for the Warriors included Kalvyn Rosengarten and Lydia Imbrogno tying with 14 kills, Kaci Beesecker with 45 assists, McKenna Miller with 22 digs and Katie Sauerbrei with four blocks. Beesecker and Imbrogno tied with two aces apiece.