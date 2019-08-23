Head Coach:
Heather Robinson
Assistant Coach:
Brittany Lenth
Assistant Coach:
Austin Sheppard
Roster
Kaci Beesecker
Brylee Bellis
Paige Burgart
Brooklyn Etringer
Emily Heineman
Kaylee Heinze
Madison Henry
Grace Imbrogno
Lydia Imbrogno
Emma Jones
Chloe Kleinheksel
Hannah Knight
Chloe Larson
Sydney Matthias
McKenna Miller
Ellie Neil
Macy Ott
Becca Platte
Ana Plaza
Jaylyn Robinson
Kalvyn Rosengarten
Isabella Ryherd
Katie Rundquist
Katie Sauerbrei
Schedule
Sept. 3 – at Oelwein, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 – hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 – at Aplington-Parkersburg tournament, 9 a.m.
Sept. 21 – at West Waterloo tournament, 9 a.m.
Sept. 24 – at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 – at Decorah tournament, 9 a.m.
Oct. 1 – at Dike-New Hartford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 – at Hudson, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 – at Charles City tournament, 9 a.m.
Oct. 7 – at Dunkerton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 – hosts Columbus Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 – hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 – Wartburg College tournament, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 – at Union, 6 p.m.