Head Coach:

Heather Robinson

Assistant Coach:

Brittany Lenth

Assistant Coach:

Austin Sheppard

Roster

Kaci Beesecker

Brylee Bellis

Paige Burgart

Brooklyn Etringer

Emily Heineman

Kaylee Heinze

Madison Henry

Grace Imbrogno

Lydia Imbrogno

Emma Jones

Chloe Kleinheksel

Hannah Knight

Chloe Larson

Sydney Matthias

McKenna Miller

Ellie Neil

Macy Ott

Becca Platte

Ana Plaza

Jaylyn Robinson

Kalvyn Rosengarten

Isabella Ryherd

Katie Rundquist

Katie Sauerbrei

Schedule

Sept. 3 – at Oelwein, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 – at Aplington-Parkersburg tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 21 – at West Waterloo tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 24 – at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 – at Decorah tournament, 9 a.m.

Oct. 1 – at Dike-New Hartford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 – at Charles City tournament, 9 a.m.

Oct. 7 – at Dunkerton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 – hosts Columbus Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – hosts Jesup, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Wartburg College tournament, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 – at Union, 6 p.m.

