CHARLES CITY — The Wapsie Valley Warriors volleyball team finished 4-2 at the Charles City tournament on Saturday.
In their first match, the Warriors defeated South Tama in two straight sets (21-17, 21-8). Team leaders in this match included Kalvyn Rosengarten with seven kills, Kaci Beesecker with 16 assists and three blocks, McKenna Miller with eight digs and Lydia Imbrogno with four aces.
In their second match, the Warriors defeated host Charles City in two straight sets (21-15, 21-14). Team leaders in this match included Becca Platte with six kills, Beesecker with 20 assists, Miller with 12 digs and Kaylee Hienze and Rosengarten tying with two blocks.
In their third match, the Warriors defeated Oelwein in two straight sets (21-7, 21-3). Team leaders in this match included Rosengarten and Imbrogno tying with six kills, Beesecker with 18 assists, Miller with six digs and Imbrogno with three aces.
In their fourth match, the Warriors defeated Tripoli in two straight sets (21-16, 21-14). Team leaders in this match included Imbrogno with 10 kills, Beesecker with 23 assists and three aces, Miller with 13 digs and Rosengarten with four blocks.
In their fifth match, the Warriors lost to New Hampton in three sets (15-21, 21-16, 9-15). Team leaders in this match included Rosengarten with seven kills, Beesecker with 18 assists, Miller with 18 digs and Imbrogno with three blocks.
In their sixth match, the Warriors lost to Janesville in three sets (14-21, 21-15, 8-15). Team leaders in this match included Imbrogno with 10 kills and Beesecker with 13 assists and 13 digs.
Wapsie Valley is now 16-12 for the season after competing in the Charles City tournament.