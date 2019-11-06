DUNKERTON – The Wapsie Valley Warriors punched their ticket to the state volleyball tournament after defeating the Tripoli Panthers in the Class 1A, Region 6 Final Tuesday night.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers in four sets (27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17).
“Advancing to state is what we have looked forward to all year,” said Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson. “The girls have worked extremely hard and have earned it. We will enjoy the process of getting ready to compete in Cedar Rapids next week and look forward to what the future holds.”
Wapsie Valley combined for 42 kills, 42 assists, 114 digs, nine blocks and six aces.
Team leaders for the Warriors included Lydia Imbrogno with 15 kills and four blocks, Kaci Beesecker with 40 assists and two aces and McKenna Miller with 37 digs.
Tripoli combined for 44 kills, 38 assists, 84 digs, 16 blocks and five aces.
Team leaders for the Panthers included Zoe Semelroth with 21 kills and seven blocks, Peyton Franzen with 17 assists and Brianna Lobeck with 25 digs.
The starting lineup for the Warriors in their win against Tripoli included Kalvyn Rosengarten, Beesecker, Hannah Knight, Imbrogno, Becca Platte, Katie Sauerbrei and Miller.
Tuesday’s regional final win puts Wapsie Valley in the state tournament for the third time in the past five years. They earned the sixth seed in the Class 1A state tournament this season.
Up next
No. 6 seed Wapsie Valley (23-15) will play No. 3 seed Janesville (33-11) in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. on Court Two at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.