HUDSON – The Wapsie Valley Warriors varsity volleyball team lost to Northeast Iowa Cedar League rival Hudson on the road Thursday night.
Hudson defeated the Warriors in three straight sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-15).
“The girls were focused in tonight and did a nice job finding the kills when the opportunity presented itself,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson. “We will keep pushing through the season and are looking forward to this weekend’s tournament in Charles City.”’
The Class 1A No. 5 ranked Wapsie Valley team is now 1-3 in conference and 12-10 overall. They will compete in the Charles City tournament on Saturday and host Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.