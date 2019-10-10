Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Class 1A

1) Sidney 28-4

2) St. Albert 19-8

3) Janesville 23-8

4) North Tama 18-3

5) Gehlen Catholic 19-7

6) Wapsie Valley 17-13

7) Lisbon 29-6

8) Holy Trinity 19-7

9) East Mills 17-6

10) New London 19-8

11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-6

12) Tripoli 13-13

13) Newell-Fonda 18-9

14) BCLUW 17-12

15) Glidden-Ralston 14-4

Dropped Out: Coon Rapids-Bayard, Edgewood-Colesburg

Class 2A

1) Western Christian 22-5

2) Mediapolis 30-0

3) Beckman Catholic 34-5

4) Wilton 24-2

5) Osage 27-4

6) Grundy Center 28-6

7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28-6

8) Van Buren 27-4

9) Boyden-Hull 17-6

10) Hudson 22-7

11) Central Lyon 18-5

12) Underwood 19-5

13) East Sac County 20-6

14) Denver 24-13

15) Logan-Magnolia 16-6

Dropped Out: West Branch, Cascade

Class 3A

1) Davenport Assumption 26-2

2) West Liberty 19-4

3) Tipton 26-5

4) Spirit Lake 27-4

5) Dike-New Hartford 21-9

6) New Hampton 28-2

7) Kuemper Catholic 24-3

8) Red Oak 23-5

9) Mt. Vernon 22-9

10) Des Moines Christian 19-2

11) Union 18-9

12) Unity Christian 12-7

13) Nevada 27-9

14) Humboldt 22-3

15) Sioux Center 19-8

Dropped Out: MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 4A

1) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 24-1

2) CR Xavier 20-5

3) Dubuque Wahlert 19-9

4) North Scott 20-4

5) West Delaware 30-3

6) Lewis Central 22-4

7) Waverly-Shell Rock 31-6

8) Marion 20-7

9) Knoxville 20-1

10) Oskaloosa 12-8

11) Dallas Center-Grimes 24-6

12) Gilbert 25-8

13) Western Dubuque 10-10

14) Center Point-Urbana 16-13

15) Burlington 20-2

Dropped Out: Glenwood

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls 27-1

2) Iowa City Liberty 22-1

3) WDM Valley 31-4

4) Ankeny 28-5

5) Pleasant Valley 22-3

6) Waukee 29-9

7) Dowling Catholic 20-9

8) CB Abraham Lincoln 30-3

9) Ankeny Centennial 10-12

10) CR Kennedy 14-11

11) Bettendorf 13-9

12) Iowa City 11-10

13) Dubuque Hempstead 13-8

14) Sioux City East 18-8

15) Waterloo West 19-8

Dropped Out: Southeast Polk

