Class 1A
1) Sidney 28-4
2) St. Albert 19-8
3) Janesville 23-8
4) North Tama 18-3
5) Gehlen Catholic 19-7
6) Wapsie Valley 17-13
7) Lisbon 29-6
8) Holy Trinity 19-7
9) East Mills 17-6
10) New London 19-8
11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-6
12) Tripoli 13-13
13) Newell-Fonda 18-9
14) BCLUW 17-12
15) Glidden-Ralston 14-4
Dropped Out: Coon Rapids-Bayard, Edgewood-Colesburg
Class 2A
1) Western Christian 22-5
2) Mediapolis 30-0
3) Beckman Catholic 34-5
4) Wilton 24-2
5) Osage 27-4
6) Grundy Center 28-6
7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28-6
8) Van Buren 27-4
9) Boyden-Hull 17-6
10) Hudson 22-7
11) Central Lyon 18-5
12) Underwood 19-5
13) East Sac County 20-6
14) Denver 24-13
15) Logan-Magnolia 16-6
Dropped Out: West Branch, Cascade
Class 3A
1) Davenport Assumption 26-2
2) West Liberty 19-4
3) Tipton 26-5
4) Spirit Lake 27-4
5) Dike-New Hartford 21-9
6) New Hampton 28-2
7) Kuemper Catholic 24-3
8) Red Oak 23-5
9) Mt. Vernon 22-9
10) Des Moines Christian 19-2
11) Union 18-9
12) Unity Christian 12-7
13) Nevada 27-9
14) Humboldt 22-3
15) Sioux Center 19-8
Dropped Out: MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 4A
1) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 24-1
2) CR Xavier 20-5
3) Dubuque Wahlert 19-9
4) North Scott 20-4
5) West Delaware 30-3
6) Lewis Central 22-4
7) Waverly-Shell Rock 31-6
8) Marion 20-7
9) Knoxville 20-1
10) Oskaloosa 12-8
11) Dallas Center-Grimes 24-6
12) Gilbert 25-8
13) Western Dubuque 10-10
14) Center Point-Urbana 16-13
15) Burlington 20-2
Dropped Out: Glenwood
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls 27-1
2) Iowa City Liberty 22-1
3) WDM Valley 31-4
4) Ankeny 28-5
5) Pleasant Valley 22-3
6) Waukee 29-9
7) Dowling Catholic 20-9
8) CB Abraham Lincoln 30-3
9) Ankeny Centennial 10-12
10) CR Kennedy 14-11
11) Bettendorf 13-9
12) Iowa City 11-10
13) Dubuque Hempstead 13-8
14) Sioux City East 18-8
15) Waterloo West 19-8
Dropped Out: Southeast Polk