FORT DODGE – The Independence softball team fell to West Delaware 8-2 in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament on Tuesday.
Independence softball coach Heather Hupke said her team was unable to keep their momentum going after taking an early lead.
“We weren’t as aggressive and got quiet,” Coach Hupke said. “We couldn’t keep our momentum going and the bats went cold.”
The Mustangs scored two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning behind a Brooke Beatty single that drove in Abby Davis and Allie Jo Zieser.
West Delaware was able to score one run in the second inning when Eva Winn reached on an error and later scored on a passed by Mustangs catcher Kenzie Fischels.
Independence held a 2-1 lead going into the fourth inning, when West Delaware roared back into the game. The Hawks would score six runs off of five hits and one walk to take a 7-2 lead.
The Hawks would score one more run in the fifth inning, off of a double and two errors.
The Mustangs were unable to get anymore offense going after the first inning, and were unable to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the sixth inning. They had two runners on after a double from Kaylee Hosch with courtesy runner Abby Meiborg on third. However, Zieser flew out and Meiborg was thrown out at home after tagging up.
West Delaware pitcher Macey Kleitsh (14-5) was the winning pitcher, going seven innings with five strikeouts. She allowed four hits, three walks and two runs.
Independence pitcher Mackenzie Hupke (20-7) was the losing pitcher after going seven innings with two strikeouts. She allowed 12 hits, two walks, and six earned runs. Two of her runs were unearned due to errors.
Davis, Zieser, Beatty, and Hosch each had a hit apiece for Independence.
Independence now is at 30-12 after their loss to West Delaware. They will play in the consolation game tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in Fort Dodge at Veteran’s Park.
Coach Hupke said her team will wipe the slate clean for tomorrow’s consolation game.
“We are going to get back out there and play,” Coach Hupke said. “Try to forget about today and win tomorrow.”