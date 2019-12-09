106 lbs.
Kale Wieland (4-4) placed 19th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 3-4 won by decision over Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 (Dec 11-10)
Round 2 — Kolby Warren (Christian Brothers College) 5-2 won by fall over Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 (Fall 0:50)
Round 3 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 won by major decision over Emmett Kruse (Fort Madison) 2-4 (MD 14-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 won by fall over Lincoln Folkers (Ankeny) 2-4 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Round 2 — Jacob Zabka (Algona) 3-3 won by major decision over Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 (MD 12-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 won by fall over Beck Arant (Clear Creek-Amana) 2-5 (Fall 0:34)
19th Place Match — Kale Wieland (Independence) 4-4 won by fall over Peyton Anderson (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 3-4 (Fall 4:40)
113 lbs.
Ryan Eddy (2-3) placed 13th.
Round 1 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) 3-2 won by major decision over Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 (MD 23-9)
Cons. Round 1 — Brecken Muench (Fennimore) 4-2 won by decision over Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 (Dec 11-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 won by fall over Isaac Liao (Iowa City West) 1-4 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Round 3 — Siddharth Sharma (Pleasant Valley) 2-3 won by decision over Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 (Dec 3-1)
13th Place Match — Ryan Eddy (Independence) 2-3 won by decision over Joseph Horch (Dubuque Hempstead) 2-4 (Dec 3-1)
113 lbs.
Dalton Hoover (2-3) placed 10th and scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 — Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 2-2 won by fall over Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 (Fall 1:45)
Cons. Round 1 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 won by fall over Joseph Horch (Dubuque Hempstead) 2-4 (Fall 1:21)
Cons. Round 2 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 won by fall over Siddharth Sharma (Pleasant Valley) 2-3 (Fall 1:44)
9th Place Match — Hunter Kalous (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 3-1 won by fall over Dalton Hoover (Independence) 2-3 (Fall 5:33)
120 lbs.
Carter Straw (5-3) placed 13th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 won by fall over Maxon Phommaxaysi (Des Moines Roosevelt) 2-5 (Fall 1:15)
Round 2 — Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 won by fall over Kaden Bowler (Alburnett) 0-6 (Fall 0:34)
Round 3 — Cael Cox (Ankeny) 4-2 won by major decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 (MD 11-3)
Cons. Round 1 — Cory Primeau (Simley) 4-2 won by decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 (Dec 8-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 won by decision over Mason Albright (Des Moines Lincoln) 3-3 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 3 — Cole Butikofer (Crestwood) 6-3 won by decision over Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 (Dec 6-0)
13th Place Match — Carter Straw (Independence) 5-3 won by decision over Owen Kruse (Fort Madison) 3-4 (Dec 4-3)
126 lbs.
Isaiah Weber (5-2) placed 5th and scored 27.0 team points.
Round 1 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 won by major decision over Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) 3-2 (MD 12-3)
Round 3 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 won by fall over Reece Eakins (Algona) 3-3 (Fall 1:04)
Quarterfinal — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 won by major decision over Sam Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana) 5-2 (MD 14-4)
Semifinal — Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) 5-0 won by fall over Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 (Fall 1:21)
Cons. Round 3 — Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 5-1 won by fall over Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 (Fall 4:24)
5th Place Match — Isaiah Weber (Independence) 5-2 won by decision over Joe Sullivan (Osage) 4-3 (Dec 6-0)
132 lbs.
Caleb Straw (4-4) placed 14th and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 — Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 won by fall over Ivan Martin (Maquoketa) 3-5 (Fall 2:20)
Round 2 — Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) 5-1 won by fall over Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 (Fall 1:03)
Round 3 — Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 won by fall over TJ Cook (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 2-5 (Fall 2:53)
Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Fryer (Christian Brothers College) 4-3 won by fall over Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 (Fall 1:59)
Cons. Round 2 — Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 won by decision over Riley Faeth (Ankeny) 3-3 (Dec 7-5)
Cons. Round 3 — Levi Lauer (North Fayette Valley) 3-3 won by decision over Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 (Dec 10-8)
13th Place Match — Jacob Fryer (Christian Brothers College) 4-3 won by fall over Caleb Straw (Independence) 4-4 (Fall 1:25)
138 lbs.
Caden Larson (3-4) placed 23rd and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Will Larson (Fort Madison) 3-3 won by tech fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 (TF-1.5 3:47 (16-0))
Round 2 — Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) 6-1 won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 — Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 won by fall over Hayden Lucas (Carlisle) 3-3 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 1 — Dylan Barenz (Alburnett) 3-4 won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 (Fall 2:08)
Cons. Round 2 — Jackson Brennan (Iowa City West) 3-4 won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 (Fall 0:16)
23rd Place Match — Caden Larson (Independence) 3-4 won by fall over Adrian Doyle (Waterloo East) 1-5 (Fall 2:22)
145 lbs.
Teegan McEnany (4-3) placed 18th and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 — CJ Walraith (Notre Dame, Burlington) 7-2 won by major decision over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 (MD 12-4)
Round 2 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Cole Norris (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-6 (Fall 2:54)
Round 3 — Cael Berg (Simley) 5-1 won by fall over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 1 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Luke Busch (Dubuque Senior) 2-5 (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Round 2 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Trent Pisney (Crestwood) 4-5 (Fall 0:46)
17th Place Match — Joel Grimes (North Fayette Valley) 4-2 won by major decision over Teegan McEnany (Independence) 4-3 (MD 9-1)
160 lbs.
Mitch Johnson (5-2) placed 7th and scored 21.0 team points.
Round 1 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 won by fall over Cayden Oestern (Maquoketa) 5-3 (Fall 2:37)
Round 2 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 won by decision over Quinten Kessler (Carlisle) 2-4 (Dec 8-4)
Round 3 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 won by fall over Nick Smith (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 1-5 (Fall 2:19)
Quarterfinal — Hunter Bye (Crestwood) 6-3 won by fall over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 (Fall 3:18)
Cons. Round 2 — Hunter Pesek (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-2 won by fall over Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 (Fall 1:42)
7th Place Match — Mitch Johnson (Independence) 5-2 won by fall over Savion Wheat (Fort Dodge) 3-3 (Fall 0:29)
170 lbs.
Matthew Doyle (5-3) placed 6th and scored 26.0 team points.
Round 1 — Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 won by fall over Thomas Hansen (Dubuque Senior) 1-5 (Fall 0:50)
Round 2 — Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 won by fall over Blake Deal (Carlisle) 3-4 (Fall 2:46)
Round 3 — Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 won by tech fall over Nathan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) 2-4 (TF-1.5 4:39 (20-3))
Quarterfinal — Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) 6-0 won by decision over Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 2 — Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 won by tech fall over Mason Hedgecorth (Smithville) 3-4 (TF-1.5 5:11 (15-0))
Cons. Round 3 — Lucas White (Christian Brothers College) 5-2 won by decision over Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match — Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) 5-2 won by major decision over Matthew Doyle (Independence) 5-3 (MD 18-8)
182 lbs.
Marcus Beatty (4-3) placed 19th.
Round 1 — Luke Ebers (Christian Brothers College) 5-1 won by major decision over Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 (MD 10-0)
Round 2 — Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) 7-2 won by fall over Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 (Fall 1:46)
Round 3 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Brendan Webb (Linn-Mar) 0-6 (Fall 1:08)
Cons. Round 1 — Cole Jarrett (Notre Dame, Burlington) 6-4 won by fall over Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 (Fall 1:42)
Cons. Round 2 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Camden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 2-4 (Fall 3:09)
Cons. Round 3 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Michael Steffen (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 2-5 (Fall 0:39)
19th Place Match — Marcus Beatty (Independence) 4-3 won by fall over Cole Jarrett (Notre Dame, Burlington) 6-4 (Fall 3:40)
182 lbs.
Cole Davis (6-1) placed 3rd and scored 38.0 team points.
Round 1 — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 won by fall over Maguire Dillon (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-5 (Fall 1:51)
Round 3 — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 won by fall over Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 3-3 (Fall 2:53)
Quarterfinal — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 won by fall over Colin Muller (Osage) 4-2 (Fall 0:56)
Semifinal — Will Hoeft (Iowa City West) 5-1 won by decision over Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 won by fall over Jax Flynn (Solon) 5-2 (Fall 2:13)
3rd Place Match — Cole Davis (Independence) 6-1 won in sudden victory — 1 over Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) 7-2 (SV-1 7-5)
195 lbs.
Korver Hupke (4-2) placed 17th and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ryan Cook (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 5-2 won by decision over Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 (Dec 10-3)
Round 2 — Levi Egli (Fort Dodge) 5-2 won by fall over Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 (Fall 0:36)
Round 3 — Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 won by fall over Xander Kenworthy (Ankeny) 3-3 (Fall 4:21)
Cons. Round 1 — Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 won by decision over Anu Dokun (Iowa City West) 2-4 (Dec 13-9)
Cons. Round 2 — Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 won by fall over Keegan Davis (Des Moines Roosevelt) 3-3 (Fall 2:43)
17th Place Match — Korver Hupke (Independence) 4-2 won by fall over Dylan Page (Linn-Mar) 2-3 (Fall 1:53)
220 lbs.
Christian Kremer (6-2) placed 4th and scored 35.0 team points.
Round 1 — Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 won by fall over Tanner Murray (Carlisle) 1-4 (Fall 0:40)
Round 2 — Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 won by fall over Alex Hudson (Dubuque Hempstead) 4-2 (Fall 0:21)
Round 3 — Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 won by fall over Kalem Schrock (South Tama County) 5-2 (Fall 1:18)
Quarterfinal — Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 won by decision over Ramiro Gomez-Buentello (Des Moines Lincoln) 3-3 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal — Bennett Tabor (Simley) 5-0 won by fall over Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 3 — Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 won by fall over Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) 7-2 (Fall 5:09)
3rd Place Match — Evan Rosonke (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-1 won by fall over Christian Kremer (Independence) 6-2 (Fall 5:04)
285 lbs.
Dylan Reuther (3-5) placed 21st and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Chris Celis (Simley) 4-3 won by fall over Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 (Fall 2:47)
Round 2 — Kyle Snowgren (Des Moines Lincoln) 4-3 won by fall over Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 (Fall 1:22)
Round 3 — Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 won by fall over Matty McGee (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-5 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 1 — Xander Eberle (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 2-5 won by fall over Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 2 — Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 won by fall over Austin Hemann (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 1-5 (Fall 1:18)
Cons. Round 3 — Nash Altman (Solon) 4-3 won by fall over Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 (Fall 2:28)
21st Place Match — Dylan Reuther (Independence) 3-5 won by fall over Xander Eberle (Xavier, Cedar Rapids) 2-5 (Fall 2:21)