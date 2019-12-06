JESUP – Don Bosco’s wrestling team defeated both Jesup and Wapsie Valley at the J-Hawk triangular meet at Jesup High School on Thursday.
Jesup wrestling head coach Matt Gross said Thursday’s tournament was a great example of individuals looking to get better.
“I thought during our first dual [against] Wapsie Valley, we showed great energy and were looking to score points,” Gross said. “We have guys that are eager to move up in the lineup to look for dual victories. Keaton Roscovius has been a staple to this mindset, and I feel that attitude will build team unity. Although, we came out on the losing end of the duals, the team is eager to go out and battle.”
In the first match, Wapsie Valley defeated Jesup on criteria, winning by a score of 37-36.
In the second match, Don Bosco defeated Wapsie Valley 68-3. The Dons then defeated Jesup 77-6 in the third match.
Jesup vs. Wapsie Valley results: Warriors 37, J-Hawks 36
113 lbs. – Carter Littlefield (JES) over Isaiah Price (WV) (fall 0:42), 120 lbs. – double forfeit, 126 lbs. – Ethan Alferink (JES) over forfeit, 132 lbs. – Cannon Joerger (WV) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JES) (fall 2:10) 138 lbs. – Jerret Delagardelle (JES) over Brady Benning (WV) (fall 3:57), 145 lbs. – Tylen Hirsch (WV) over forfeit, 152 lbs. – Izak Krueger (JES) over Sam Banger (WV) (fall 1:04), 160 lbs. – Carter Studebaker (JES) over forfeit, 170 lbs. – Keaton Roscovius (JES) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (fall 1:18), 182 lbs. – Isiah Morse (WV) Bryce Gleiter (JES) (fall 1:29), 195 lbs. – Keegon Brown (WV) over forfeit, 220 lbs. – Kaden Brady (WV) over forfeit, 285 lbs. – double forfeit, 106 lbs. – Dawson Schmit (WV) over Brady Wilson (JES) (fall 3:36).
Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley results: Dons 69, Warriors 3
120 lbs. – Garrett Funk (DB) over forfeit, 126 lbs. – Michael McClelland (DB) over forfeit, 132 lbs. – Cody Brown (DB) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (fall 0:17), 138 lbs. – Easton Larson (DB) over Brady Benning (WV) (fall 1:45 lbs.), 145 lbs. – Foxe Youngblut (DB) over Tylen Hirsch (WV) (Dec 8-6), 152 lbs. – Cael Rahnavardi (DB) over Sam Banger (WV) (fall 0:21), 160 lbs. – Cade Tenold (DB) over forfeit, 170 lbs. – Charlie Hogan (DB) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (fall 1:16), 182 lbs. – Fischer Ohrt (DB) over Isiah Morse (WV) (Dec 6-1), 195 lbs. – Thomas Even (DB) over Keegon Brown (WV) (fall 0:25), 220 lbs. – Cedric Yoder (DB) over forfeit, 285 lbs. – Nick Weber (DB) over forfeit, 106 lbs. – Jaiden Moore (DB) over Dawson Schmit (WV) (Dec 9-5), 113 lbs. – Isaiah Price (WV) over Caleb Coffin (DB) (Dec 10-4).
Jesup vs. Don Bosco results: Dons 77, J-Hawks 6
126 lbs. – Michael McClelland (DB) over Ethan Alferink (JES) (fall 1:52), 132 lbs. – Cody Brown (DB) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JES) (fall 0:11), 138 lbs. – Easton Larson (DB) over Jerret Delagardelle (JES) (fall 0:59), 145 lbs. – Foxe Youngblut (DB) over forfeit, 152 lbs. – Cael Rahnavardi (DB) over Izak Krueger (JES) (fall 0:51), 160 lbs. – Cade Tenold (DB) over Keaton Roscovius (JES) (TF 18-3 5:30), 170 lbs. – Charlie Hogan (DB) over Bryce Gleiter (JES) (fall 2:39), 182 lbs. – Thomas Even (DB) over forfeit, 195 lbs. – Cedric Yoder (DB) over forfeit, 220 lbs. – Jared Thiry (DB) over forfeit, 285 lbs. – Mack Ortner (DB) over forfeit, 106 lbs. – Jaiden Moore (DB) over Brady Wilson (JES) (fall 2:53), 113 lbs. – Carter Littlefield (JES) over Caleb Coffin (DB) (Injury), Garrett Funk (DB) over forfeit.