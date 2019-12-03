Wt. Result
170 Matthew Doyle (IND) pins V.J. Royal (MV)
182 Spencer Campbell (IND) over forfeit
195 Cole Davis (IND) pins Clark Younggreen (MV)
220 Christian Kremer (IND) over Keean Kamerling (MV)
4-0
285 Keaton Dennis (MV) pins Dylan Reuther (IND)
106 Arnie Galvan (MV) over Kale Wieland (IND) 13-4
113 Henry Ryan (MV) over Dalton Hoover (IND) 10-6
120 Carter Straw (IND) pins Croix Shebetka (MV)
126 Isaiah Weber (IND) pins Jacob Coon (MV)
132 Caleb Straw (IND) pins Jaruthat Dervo (MV)
138 Caden Larson (IND) pins Walker Lawrence (MV)
145 Teegan McEnany (IND) pins Tyler Stine (MV)
152 Jonathan Barnes (MV) pins Tyler Trumblee (IND)
160 Mitch Johnson (IND) over Trenton Pitlik (MV) 7-2
Team Score: Independence 54, Mt. Vernon 19