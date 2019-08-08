Wapsie Valley wrestling team participates in Luther's team wrestling camp

DECORAH — The Wapsie Valley High School wrestling team participated in the 2019 Luther College Team Wrestling Camp in Decorah.
The Luther wrestling camps, directed by Luther Head Wrestling Coach Dave Mitchell, have grown into some of the largest and most recognized athletic camps in the Midwest. More than 800 wrestlers from 8-plus states attended the 2019 Luther College Wrestling Camps throughout July, making the series of camps some of the biggest camps in the country.
Max Thomsen, All-American wrestler from the University of Northern Iowa, and Lee Fullhart, NCAA champion and four-time All-American from the University of Iowa, served as clinicians for Team Camp I.
Campers at the 2019 camps wrestled 10-plus matches and also participated in team building activities, and intensive “Train Like a Norseman” sessions. The camp closed with an individual tournament, where tournament champions who went undefeated throughout camp were given a ‘Luther Wrestling Camp Outstanding Wrestler’ singlet.
Michael Petersen served as the Wapsie Valley Camp Coach, providing guidance and coaching for campers throughout camp giving campers quality feedback.
The Wapsie Valley wrestling team is coached by Danny Adams and Brian Krall. This was their 10th year attending Luther team wrestling camps.