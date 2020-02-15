QUAD CITIES – The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says the highest concern for flooding this season is on the Mississippi River, where the risk of major flooding is much above normal. However, at this time confidence is low in exactly how severe flooding would be at a specific location.
If high soil moisture levels persist into the spring, the threat for long-duration Mississippi River flooding would increase. The risk for widespread minor flooding is above normal for all area rivers.
Additional heavy snowfall, a rapid snow melt, and heavy spring rains would increase the threat for more severe flooding. Conversely, little or no additional snowfall, a prolonged melt, and lighter spring rains would decrease the flood threat.
Those impacted by area rivers should continue preparedness activities and closely monitor current conditions and forecasts.
FLOOD RISK SUMMARY
Much above normal: Mississippi River from Dubuque to Gregory Landing.
Above normal: Cedar River, Iowa River above Coralville Dam, Maquoketa River, Wapsipinicon River, Rock River.
Slightly above normal: Des Moines River, English River, Iowa River below Coralville Dam, Skunk River, Green River, La Moine River, Fox River.
Many factors are considered when determining the overall flood risk for the upcoming spring season, including seasonal precipitation, snow cover and liquid water content, frost depth, river conditions, and soil moisture.
Look for further updates on the spring flood outlook at https://www.weather.gov/quadcities.