WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team hosted the Springville Orioles (14-3) in a Tri-Rivers West matchup Friday night. The Orioles’ strong first quarter was too much for the Bucs to overcome. Springville won the contest by a score of 75-67.
Springville jumped out to a 25-9 lead after one period. The Bucs battled back in the second period and scored 26 points to pull within 11 at the break, 46-35.
In the third quarter, East Buchanan continued to battle to make up for its first quarter woes and again outscored the Orioles, 15-11, to pull within 7 points at the end of the third frame, 57-50.
In the fourth quarter, Springville outscored the Bucs 18-17 to hold on and win 75-67.
Sophomore Kaiden Gage scored 23 points and made 6 assists to pace the Bucs, while senior Tyson Russell poured in 11 points and added 13 rebounds. Junior Cole Bowden added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Keaton Kelly also scored 10. Senior Logan Crawford had 9 points, and sophomore Adam Hackett completed the scoring with 4 points.
The Bucs fall to 5-12 on the season.
This is an updated and corrected version of a story that appeared in the January 5 Bulletin Journal.