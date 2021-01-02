Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

St. Johns Presidential Physical Fitness test 010221

Front Row (L-R) Rylee Reeg, Cecelia Priebe, Claire Greiner, Julia Kuennen, Evelyn Priebe, Adam Carey, Regina Stewart, Meirek Henderson. Middle Row: Clair Priebe, Taylor Frye, Alyvia Corkery, Karlie Price, Regan Reeg, Ethan Schmidt, Clover Sents. }Top Row: Gabriel Kuennen, Sarah Greiner, Claire Carey, Jackie Finnegan, Sophie McGarvey, Jorgie Wendling Absent: Jacob Holle

 courtesy photo

St. John’s students in grades 3-8 recently participated in the Presidential Physical Fitness tests during their P.E. classes. Students participated in a series of fitness tests designed to measure their strength, agility, speed, flexibility and endurance. Students needed to qualify in the top 15% according to national norm scores, in all of the fitness tests to qualify for the fitness award. This year St. John’s would have 23 students qualify for the fitness award. The students are taught by St John’s Physical Education teacher Joe Schmitz. Mr. Schmitz would like to thank all the students for their excellent performances and effort in this year’s testing.

