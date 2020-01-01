INDEPENDENCE – St. John School held its Christmas program on December 11. The evening started with the Pre-Kindergartners singing “Three Little Christmas Trees” with three students in Christmas tree outfits. They also sang “Hear Those Bells” using hand bells to accompany the music. They finished with “Down the Chimney.”
The Kindergarteners performed “Eight Little Reindeer,” “Up on the Housetop,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” and ended with “Jingle Bells.”
Being a smaller class, the first graders first came out dressed in costumes and sang songs about the Nativity. They had a little help from older students reading Nativity passages. After their songs, they took a few minutes to change out of their costumes and returned dressed up in their Christmas clothes with either lots of red or sparkles.
The older children then took the stage to perform “Check Out That Star.”
A synopsis of the play: “The town of Happy Valley is covered by a dark shadow, and they aren’t allowed to celebrate Christmas. When O’Hare Epstein-Barr, a coldhearted, unloving woman, finds out that the community children are setting up a Nativity scene in the town square, she threatens to destroy it. When she falls asleep in the Nativity straw, O’Hare has an elaborate dream about the Christmas story and transforms when confronted with the birth of Jesus. Her cold character melts away when she is overwhelmed by the world’s need for a Savior. When she wakes up, she understands the true meaning of Christmas.”
In between scenes, a Christmas choir of second through sixth graders sang.
Refreshments were served after the younger kids performed and again after the play.