INDEPENDENCE – As part of Catholic Schools Week, St. John School held its annual volleyball tournament. In several rounds, the event pits grades 4 through 8 and the staff in competitions. They play to 10 points or for 10 minutes each round.
Who cares what the final scores are when you’re having fun?
After each match, teams meet in the middle to congratulate each other and often the referee gets a high-five.
More photos from Catholic Schools Week will be published in upcoming issues of the Bulletin Journal.