INDEPENDENCE – St. John School students, from three-year-old preschoolers to eighth graders, lined some of our city’s streets on November 20 to get a very tactile lesson in giving. Dubbed the food chain, the event was the culmination of a food drive started in September. As the deadline drew near, a calendar was created to highlight items needed most by the Independence Area Food Pantry.
“Part of the mission of St. John School is to promote lifelong learning in the Catholic Christian tradition. The food chain exemplifies our dedication to that goal,” St. John School Principal Jim Gieryng said. “Our hope is that the students will see how great the need is and that they will remember this event for many years to come. Perhaps, in the future, as they reflect on this event, they will contribute to the pantry as an adult.”
The school had previously reached out to the Independence Police Department and City Council to get permission to temporarily shut down streets where the 170 students and staff, plus 20-30 parents and community members, would cross the road.
Inside the food pantry, Director Vicki Samec and her volunteers had lined up a scale and tables to keep track of the donations. The operation took less than an hour to move and track the donations. The grand total was 1,152.5 pounds.
