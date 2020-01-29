INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this month, Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell wrote about litter. She also visited 6th graders at St. John School, where they were given the task to create a “litter bug” from trash Cabell had collected around Bryantsburg Prairie.
The students were challenged to also create a life history for their bug. “Where would it live? What would it eat? Who might eat it? How would it avoid predation?”
Here are some of the students responses:
“I think litter is a problem because it’s polluting our oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes, which means that fish and animals can become caught and often die. When people throw out old refrigerators and freezers that contain coolant chemicals, it can cause climate change and hurts the ozone layer. Ways I can help prevent littering are composting, putting up fliers to remind people to recycle, and with adult help, organizing peaceful rallies to inform people about the dangers of littering.” – Elizabeth Wright
“I think litter is a problem because there are large ocean current systems called gyres that are full of plastic. In the Pacific Ocean the current sweeps trash together into gigantic globs of trash. You cannot swim through it, and fish, birds, and water animals get trapped in it and die.
Ways I can help prevent littering are by making signs and writing letters to people in the government to inform others about what’s happening.” – Zoey Jensen
“I think litter is a problem because it is so harmful to us and the environment. There are chemicals in litter that can get into our water and soil and hurt us. Not only that, animals can choke on or get stuck in plastic. Litter ruins animals’ habitats and needs to be taken care of.
Some ways to take care of litter are to encourage recycling and not litter to begin with! We can put more trash and recycling bins out and start reusing the items that become litter, like we did when we created our litter bugs!” – Taylor Frye
“I think litter is a problem because it is ruining our earth every day. Litter looks bad, and it can kill animals; it could even cause some species to go extinct. Ways I can help with the litter problem are by never littering, disposing of trash the proper way, and picking up litter when I see it.” – Karlie Price
“I think litter is a problem because it is hurting the environment and killing animals. Litter pollutes the land and water on earth, hurting and killing animals, sometimes because they think it is food. Litter uses up our resources and damages the ozone when it is coolant chemicals from old refrigerators or freezers. When animals eat microplastic that is in water or soil, and we eat the animals, we can get plastic in us. The plastic can hurt us too. Litter should be stopped!
Ways I can prevent littering are to compost and recycle. I can write letters to elected officials and ask them to pass laws to help solve the problem.” – Regan Reeg
“I think litter is a problem because it can harm or even kill animals. Animals eat the litter which can be serious, but litter also ruins animals’ habitats. It can also harm people, like when microplastics get into our water or food supply. Ways I can help include not littering in the first place and picking up litter when I see it. Many people participate in roadside or river cleanups. Groups of people pick up trash and litter, including big items, along rivers, streams, ditches, and ponds.” – Brooklyn Banghart
“I think litter is a problem because it contributes to chemicals getting in our water and soil. Litter also kills animals and ruins their homes. Animals eat plastic and die. They sometimes get trapped and die tangled in plastic or other litter. I can help with the litter problem by recycling and reusing things like glass and plastic. I can also write letters to the editor to remind people not to litter. I can also send letters to elected officials asking them to pass tougher laws.” – Ethan Schmitt
“Litter is a problem because it can affect animals and their habitats, contribute to climate change, and it is wasteful. Animals that eat plastic often die and sometimes they get caught in plastic litter and die that way. We can all help stop littering by reminding everyone to recycle. Trash that cannot be recycled needs to go in the correct container and to the landfill. We do not want trash and litter to end up in the ocean or to be blowing around our community.’ – Clair Priebe
“I think litter is a problem because it ruins the landscape. Think about what it would look like if everyone littered and threw trash wherever they pleased. Litter harms the environment, it makes it difficult for animals to have good habitats, and it discourages clean living. Animals eat litter and often die because of what they have eaten, like colorful plastic. Animals we eat may have microplastics in their bodies. We eventually get those in our bodies. I can do some things about the litter problem. I can explain to people about what is happening and encourage them to help me clean up the litter. I can ask people to reuse things and put recycling or trash in the proper containers. I can also ask for more recycling bins in public places. I can write letters asking elected officials to pass stricter laws about littering. People need to realize that our planet is no joke, and we have to keep it clean.” – Isabella Jensen
“Why is litter a problem? Litter kills animals, it damages the earth, in poor countries the people literally live in trash, the chemicals in litter can harm human beings, animals think it is food, it pollutes our water, and when recyclables are thrown out as litter, they lose their value. Litter is everywhere, but it is not hard to pick a lot of it up. I can help the litter problem by not littering to begin with and by throwing paper, cans, and other recyclable things in the proper bins for recycling. I can make posters asking others not to litter and write letters to my elected officials. Everyone can start at home by asking your family to help.” – Alyvia Corkery
“I think litter is a problem because if it goes in the water, the water will become polluted, which is not safe for us or the animals that drink it. If an animal eats plastic litter, it can become very ill or die. Sometimes humans eat animals that have microplastics inside them. The microplastics came from litter and trash. The microplastics can get into human beings from their food. There are ways even kids can help with the litter problem. I can help by picking up litter when I see it. I can tell others about recycling and reusing things that often end up as litter.” – Sidney Johnson
“I think litter is a problem because it kills turtles and birds. They eat plastic which fills their stomachs, and they stop eating food. Turtles and birds also get caught in plastic litter and die. Litter looks really bad in the ditches and ruins the landscape. I can help with the litter problem by not littering myself and by telling other people to recycle or throw trash away properly.” – Carson Hanaway
“I think litter is a problem because it will kill animals and it pollutes the earth. Litter can make the water and the soil polluted. Animals can die if they eat litter or if they get trapped in it. I will help with the litter problem by not littering and by picking up litter when I see it. When I recycle at school, I am helping to stop litter.” – Nick Garibay
“I think litter is a problem because it is killing the animals and has ruined their habitats. Some animals are endangered because of litter. These animals have eaten plastic and other litter which has caused them to die. Litter can also hurt the environment in other ways. Some littering causes chemicals to get in the water, air, and soil. I can help the litter problem by being careful to recycle anything that is recyclable and by taking care of trash properly. I can tell my family and friends about what is happening and even write letters asking for help.” – Mikey Bailey
“I think litter is a problem because it can cause a lot of damage. You can even pop a tire if you run over some kinds of litter. Litter makes things look dirty and can hurt animals, sometimes even kill them. I can help with the litter problem by cleaning up litter I see in ditches and fields, taking plastic and other materials to the recycling center, and making sure cans go to the redemption center. It helps to have a bag for trash and recycling in your car when you are traveling. I can even make signs to promote recycling or write letters to elected officials asking for tougher laws against littering.” – Jacob Holle