INDEPENDENCE – St. John Catholic School welcomes two new additions to the faculty for the 2019-20 academic year. Read on to learn a little about each of them – in their own words.
Kate Grover
Position: First grade teacher
Hometown: Independence, Iowa
College: Western Governors University
Why I got into teaching: “I got into teaching because I love working with kids and watching them grow through the learning process.
Teaching philosophy/goal: “I believe every child can learn! It is my goal as a teacher to create a learning environment in which every student enjoys coming to school and is excited to dive into learning new things.”
Family/pets/hobbies: “I am married to Joe Grover and we have two amazing girls, Reece and Rachel. We like to go on adventures as a family, and I love to read.”
Raechel Krogmann
Position: Kindergarten teacher
Hometown: Manchester
College: Luther College for undergraduate degree, master’s degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Previous teaching post(s): “I’ve previously taught three-year-old and four-year-old preschool.
Family/pets/hobbies: My husband Brian and I were married on June 9, 2018, and we are expecting our first baby girl at the beginning of December. We enjoy spending time with family, friends, and being outdoors.