STANLEY – The Stanley Firefighters held their annual ice cream social fundraiser on Sunday, August 4. The weather this year cooperated better than 2018 with only a short, light sprinkle of rain mid-event.
The fire truck bay was cleaned up and room was made for tables and chairs for dining and socializing. Firefighters were busy grilling ribeyes, hot dogs, and brats outside. In the kitchen, volunteers served the meal, which included a choice of meat, chips, homemade pie, and – of course – ice cream.