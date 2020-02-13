Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON — The Starmont girls basketball team fell 34-51 to Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday in Tri-Rivers West conference play.

The Stars fall to 2-19 overall, 0-16 in the conference.

Quynci Swales led the balanced scoring effort with 8, Callan Willie and Kiara Steger added 7 each and Anna Hamlett had 6. Mallory Vaske chipped in 3, Sydnee Becker 2 and Kaylyn McTaggart 1.

They made just over 23 percent of their shots.

SCORING BY QUARTER

ST 8 4 9 13 — 34

EC 16 12 8 15 — 51

UP NEXT: Starmont will travel to Jackson Junction Thursday, Feb. 13 to take on Turkey Valley in round one of Class 1A Region 3 tournament play. The winner of that game will play the winner of the co-occurring round one match between Kee and South Winneshiek in round two at Waukon on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

