MANCHESTER – Thank you to the entire Starmont volleyball team and community for your support and generosity. The team raised $3,944.34 to support local breast cancer patients in our communities. This donation will go toward funding Pink Support Bags full of comfort items (including gas cards, blankets, massage gift certificates, and more) that newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive as well as the annual Women’s Night held in May.
“We are so grateful and humbled by the continued support of the Starmont volleyball team and the entire community,” shared Lynn MacTaggart, radiology manager. “On behalf of the radiology department and staff here at Regional Medical Center, thank you for giving back to women fighting breast cancer in our communities. You are truly making a difference!”
Join us in thanking the Starmont volleyball team and the surrounding communities for making a difference in the lives of many women fighting the battle against breast cancer!