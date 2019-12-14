INDEPENDENCE – As the new year draws near, many of us are considering resolutions we can adopt – and stick to – in 2020. For many of us, “getting healthier” is a top priority. However, saying it can be easier than achieving it.
Don’t be discouraged – start with small changes to reach your goal.
For instance, here is a healthy recipe to try, courtesy of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Vegetable Pasta Soup
Ingredients:
1 T. oil (canola or vegetable)
4 c. vegetables (onions, carrots, zucchini, etc.), chopped or sliced
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 can (14.5 ounces) low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
2 c. water
¼ t. salt
1 T. Italian seasoning or dried basil
2 c. small whole wheat pasta (shell or macaroni)
6 c. fresh spinach leaves(about ½ lb.)
Instructions:
Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onions and carrots. Cook until vegetables are softened. Stir often. This should take about three minutes.
Stir in zucchini and canned tomatoes. Cook three to four minutes.
Stir in broth, water, salt, and Italian seasoning or dried basil. Bring to a boil.
Stir in pasta and spinach. Return to a boil.
Cook until pasta is tender using the time on the package for a guide.
Nutrient information per serving:
130 calories, 2.5g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 0g trans-fat, 20mg cholesterol, 370mg sodium, 23g total carbohydrate, 4g fiber, 5g sugar, 4g protein
This recipe is courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach’s Spend Smart. Eat Smart. website. Visit the website for more information, recipes, and videos.