INDEPENDENCE – Gardiner + Company, P.C. recently released an audit report on Buchanan County.
The county had local tax revenue of $36,570,507 for the year ended June 30, 2018, which included $2,827,865 in tax credits from the state. The county then forwarded $25,143,216 of the local tax revenue to the townships, school districts, cities, and other taxing bodies in the county.
The county retained $7,386,575 of the local tax revenue to finance county operations, a 1.17 percent decrease from the prior year. Other revenues included charges for service of $2,600,561, operating and capital grants, contributions and restricted interest of $6,971,402, local option sales tax of $864,738, and other general revenues of $124,102.
Expenses for county operations totaled $17,108,415, a 6.56 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses included $6,824,641 for roads and transportation, $3,899,598 for public safety and legal services, and $1,831,620 for administration.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the County Auditor’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.