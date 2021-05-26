DES MOINES — Carson Lienau stepped out of the circle, took three steps to his left, and crouched down.
The Jesup junior’s grin broke into a smile.
He then walked away from the shot put ring, and threw his arms around head coach Jason Sullivan. Sullivan’s embrace included a head tap.
Lienau was a state champion.
“I can’t believe it. I just wanted to come out and compete today for a top-3 finish,” Lienau said.
Added Sullivan, “Awesome. Just awesome. He worked so hard for this…Carson has thrown each day since COVID began, either the shot or the disc.”
In his first trip to the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships, the J-Hawk putted a personal-best 55 feet, 0.5 inches on his second attempt to earn the gold medal in Class 2A.
South Hamilton’s Austin Busch pulled within 54-5.5, then 54-7.5, but scratched his fifth throw and hit just 50 feet on his sixth.
Lienau walked into the ring as the champion, accompanied by applause from family and friends there to witness it.
“No, I’ve never had that. It was awesome. I’ll never forget that the rest of my life,” he said. “It was a surreal moment, something I’ve never felt before in any sport. It was awesome; I loved it.”
Lineau opened the series with a throw of 53-0.75 and sensed “today was going to be special” after it. He then broke out the 55-footer.
“That was my best technical throw I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” he said. “It all came together — the adrenaline and noise, and I was ready to go. I didn’t think it was going to hold up.”
Lienau fouled his final preliminary attempt, and his first finals throw, and Sullivan sensed his pupil was nervous. So he sent Lienau to watch the Class 3A discus competitors as Busch recorded consecutive 54-foot-plus throws.
“I gave him a task to do, to keep him away for a bit,” Sullivan said. “The Busch kid did a fantastic job. He put some out there, and Carson was getting nervous, as was I.”
Throw No. 5 was a scratch for Busch and a 52-footer for Lineau. When Busch’s final throw reached just 50 feet, the Jesup contingent began to celebrate.
“A state title was not part of his goals at the beginning of the season,” Sullivan said. “Halfway through the season, we re-evaluated his goals, and we felt at that point he could finish top 3, and he would have been happy with that.
“He was feeling good today and put one out there and rode it out.”
After the coach and athlete embraced, Lienau was in the middle of a mosh pit of friends and family.
“My friends and family have supported me all year,” Lineau said. “I knew they were as excited when it happened.
“It was awesome having them here. Drake wasn’t as exciting because of the fan restrictions, but the adrenaline rush the whole time at state was great.”