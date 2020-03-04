Cover the cough or sneeze in an elbow or tissue. Wash the hands or use 60 percent alcohol hand sanitizer. And stay home if sick.
The state is discouraging the use of perfect attendance awards and initiatives, underscoring how important it is that sick kids and staff stay home.
This was the three-step strategy to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus that Iowa Public Health officials, including Communications Director Polly Carver-Kimm and Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Garvey, repeated most often during a conference call with school leaders on Monday. Restricting travel plans with spring break on the horizon was another prevention strategy.
The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”), according to Centers for Disease Control.
In this way, prevention of COVID-19 is the same as that for other respiratory illnesses such as the flu, health officials said.
“Routine environmental cleaning is sufficient for COVID-19,” officials said. Cleaners should be EPA-approved and antiviral as stated on the label. Cleaning should focus on high-touch surfaces such as knobs and railings. Someone on the call suggested cleaning desks before passing periods.
“If there’s an idea to make that work in your structure, I think that’s great,” an official said.
The Centers for Disease Control do not recommend the general public use face masks, and schools need not stockpile them, state health officials said.
Risk in Iowa is yet considered low, Iowa Public Health officials said, but with numbers worldwide, officials are monitoring the situation closely.
“Right now, testing [in Iowa] is only being done at the State Hygienic Laboratory,” Iowa officials said, with about a 24-hour turnaround. “Testing is available to Iowans statewide if they meet that testing criteria.”
At this time, however, most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus. This virus is not currently spreading widely in the United States. There is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, nor any medications approved to treat it.
Symptomatic travelers, such as those returning from high-risk countries, are being tested at airports upon return.
“We are only receiving notification of travelers returning to the U.S. through mainland China,” Iowa Health officials said. “Even if you transition through another airport...if you left from mainland China we should be receiving all of those travelers.”
Thus, COVID-19 testing going on in Iowa has been for asymptomatic folks, and as of Monday, 5 people are now being monitored. Another 39 people have completed monitoring, and all locations were kept confidential owing to no public health need to divulge. Monitoring is done for two weeks, with twice daily check-ins with health officials. Whether they are on strict quarantine or can go outdoors varies based on severity.
“There are screening processes in place for travelers returning from overseas and domestically,” said Jes Wegner, who coordinates Gundersen Palmer Community Health for Fayette County. “Preparedness is what we do. We work with all local nursing homes, schools, universities, first responders, and local businesses,” noting the webinar occurrence Monday.
“At this time, the risk in Iowa and Fayette County is low,” Wegner added.
The CDC is recommending that schools do not take any international trips at this time.
Iowa officials took questions about spring break travel plans.
“What’s difficult is this is a rapidly evolving situation,” Iowa officials said. “While one jurisdiction may not identify any cases today, they may identify six cases tomorrow….We would obviously discourage you from taking trips to areas seeing the active spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., for example in Washington…as well as internationally.”
The CDC issued a Level-3 travel health notice, its highest level, to China and Iran, and travelers from those countries have restrictions on entrance into the U.S. While South Korea and Italy are also assessed as Level-3 risks, the difference is there are no noted restrictions on entrance to the U.S. right now.
There is a Level-2 restriction on travel to Japan, recommending postponing travel.
Iowa Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati recommended on a webinar Tuesday that travelers to level two and three countries voluntarily monitor their symptoms.
“Be on the preventive side so we can slow as much as we can the spread of this virus in Iowa,” Pedati said.
As part of state health monitoring, schools are asked to report when they have over 10 percent absences from any variety of illnesses.
As of Tuesday, 12 U.S. states have reported COVID-19 cases to the CDC, nearest among them, Illinois and Wisconsin. There are 60 total confirmed and presumed positive cases — 22 travel-related, 11 spread person-to-person and 27 that remain under investigation.
Nearest among them, four people in Illinois have tested positive, the latest on Monday, and one did in Wisconsin on February 5.
As of Tuesday, the World Health Organization was reporting 91,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Of those, 80,303 confirmed are in China, where it first broke out, and China had 2,915 deaths as of Monday (42 “new” in the prior 24 hours).
Outside of China, COVID-19 is confirmed in 11,480 cases across 74 countries — up some 3,000 cases and 10 countries from Monday — among them, Mexico and Canada according to a WHO map, and outside of China the disease had claimed 128 lives as of Monday (24 in the prior 24 hours).
Most COVID-19 cases are associated with travel to or from China. However, person-to-person spread is now being reported in Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand and, in some cases, in the United States.
During the week of February 23, the CDC reported community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in California (in two places), Oregon, and Washington, according to Illinois Public Health. Community spread in Washington resulted in the first U.S. death from COVID-19, as well as the first reported case of COVID-19 in a health care worker, and the first potential outbreak in a long-term care facility.
“Before COVID 19 is circulating, we’re recommending all schools update their emergency plans,” Iowa officials said. “We really want those plans to be built on everyday school policies and procedures, including common sense activities [such as] sick students [and] staff need to stay home, cleaning surfaces, really encouraging hand washing ideally with soap and water, if not then hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.” They said school decision-makers should discuss plans with county partner groups such as public health and emergency management.
IDPH and local public health officials may recommend temporary school dismissals if a student or staff member is suspected or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 or if there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19.
In this case, well staff members are encouraged to conduct distance-teaching.
Schools were asked to consider ways to distribute meals to students who are dependent on healthy meals, such as grab-and-go bags.