DES MOINES — Drake University: Area athletes congregated in Des Moines last week for the 2021 State Track Meet. The weather wasn’t great, but the atmosphere was fantastic, and the rain didn’t stop the fans from supporting their teams. Independence, Jesup and East Buchanan showed great effort during the three-day rain-filled event.
The Mustangs Marcus Beatty recorded a Personal Record in the 400-meter Dash. Beatty would medal, finishing 6th, running a 50.51. Independence junior, Alyssa Larson also recorded her Personal Record in the 400-meter Dash (58.26), finishing 4th and medaling. The Indee boys Shuttle Hurdles team was disqualified, but they were in the lead and most likely going to win their heat in the prelims, before a trip-up caused the disqualification. Junior Jake Sidles also saw the podium after recording a Personal Best Shot Put of 51-04.50. Sidles would finish 8th. Indee girls 4x400m Relay team of Alyssa Larson, Bella Ressler, Melody Kremer, and Marleigh Louvar also medaled finishing 8th.
Jesup’s junior standout thrower, Carson Lienau came away with two Gold Medals, winning the Shot Put and the Discus. Lienau would record a Personal Record in the Shot Put with a toss of 55-00.50. His 165.05 throw in the Discus was on his first throw and set the gage for everyone to chase. No one would come close to Carson, and he takes home the gold.
4x800m team of Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Natalie O’Connor, and Amanda Treptow won a bronze medal finishing with a time of 9:51.05. The J-Hawk girls Distance Medley team of Alexis Larson, Alexis VanderWerff, Mallory Becker, and Amanda Treptow also took 4th with a time of 4:20.65. These finishes were better than projected, according to Head Coach Lisa Loecher. Junior Amanda Treptow would medal in the 800m Run, finishing 7th (2:19.95). Treptow (4:55.41) would finish 5th in the 1500m Run and take home another medal. All times were Personal Records.
Freshman Mallory Becker performed her Personal Record in the High Jump with a 5’0” jump. Freshman Clare Wright also had her Personal Record in the 800m Run with a time of 2:24.70.
“We were really pleased with how our athletes performed at State,” said Jesup girls Head Coach, Lisa Loecher, “Our relays and individual events performed their PRs for the season which is always what you want.”
“Amanda Treptow had tremendous races all 3 days,” added Coach Loecher, “It is really difficult to run three 800’s and a 1500 and have personal bests in each. So super happy for her.”
Coach Loecher says that everyone comes back next year which the coaching staff is really looking forward to. “The girls have worked really hard and have overcome so much adversity through the season,” concluded Loecher, “It was good to see them reap some rewards for their hard work.”
East Buchanan Buccaneers Noah Valenzuela led the 1600m Run for just over 2 laps before fading late to finish 10th, with a time of 4:43.65. Junior Lauren Donlea finished 14th in the 100m Hurdles, but her qualifying time to get to State was 24th best, so great job of making up 11 spots.
Jesup Boys and Girls Finishes:
110 Hurdles (2A) — Prelims:
18. Parker McHone 16.09
Boys 800 (2A):
12. Brady Dahl 2:01.90
19. Nolan Evans 2:04.72
Girls 800 (2A):
7. Amanda Treptow 2:19.95
13. Clare Wright 2:24.70
Girls 1500 (2A):
5. Amanda Treptow 4:55.41
Boys 1600 (2A):
17. Nolan Evans 4:43.16
Boys Discus Throw (2A):
1. Carson Lienau 165-05
Girls High Jump (2A):
16. Mallory Becker 5-00.00
Boys Shot Put (2A):
1. Carson Lienau 55-00.50
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A 9:51.05
3rd. 1) Clare Wright 2) Alexis VanderWerff 3) Natalie O’Connor 4) Amanda Treptow
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay 2A 8:31.70
12th. 1) Brady Dahl 2) Nolan Evans 3) Ayden Gonzalez 4) Kile Rottinghaus
Boys Distance Medley 2A 3:41.62
8th. 1) Parker McHone 2) Noah Sheridan 3) Carter Even 4) Nolan Evans
Girls Distance Medley 2A 4:20.65
4th. 1) Alexis Larson 2) Alexis VanderWerff 3) Mallory Becker 4) Amanda Treptow
Independence Boys and Girls finishes:
Boys 110 Hurdles (3A) — Prelims
19. Brady Kohrs 16.41
Boys 200 Dash (3A) — Prelims
13. Marcus Beatty 23.20
Boys 400 Dash (3A)
6. Marcus Beatty 50.51
Girls 400 Dash (3A)
4. Alyssa Larson 58.26
Girls 800 (3A)
21. Alyssa Larson 2:27.37
Boys Shot Put (3A)
8. Jake Sidles 51-04.50
Girls 800 Meter Sprint Medley 3A 1:52.86
12th. 1) Allison Kleve 2) Dakota Whitman 3) Melody Kremer 4) Alyssa Larson
Boys 800 Meter Sprint Medley 3A 1:36.98
17th. 1) Kobe Beatty 2) Brady Kohrs 3) Keegan Schmitt 4) Marcus Beatty
Boys Shuttle Hurdle 3A — Preliminaries DQ
1) Kobe Beatty 2) Brady Kohrs 3) Carter Straw 4) Isaac Wilcox
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 3A — Preliminaries 4:08.90q
8th. 1) Alyssa Larson 2) Bella Ressler 3) Melody Kremer 4) Marleigh Louvar
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 3A — Finals 4:15.73
8th. 1) Alyssa Larson 2) Bella Ressler 3) Melody Kremer 4) Marleigh Louvar
East Buchanan Boys and Girls Finishes:
Girls 100 Hurdles (1A) — Prelims
14. Lauren Donlea 17.02
Girls 400 Hurdles (1A):
19. Lauren Donlea 1:12.79
Boys 800 (1A):
12. Noah Valenzuela 2:03.40
Boys 1600 (1A):
10. Noah Valenzuela 4:43.65
Girls Long Jump (1A):
20. Lacy Anderegg 14-02.00
Boys Distance Medley 1A 3:48.60
17th. 1) Adam Hackett 2) Chase Fults 3) Hunter Bowers 4) Noah Valenzuela