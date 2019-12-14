DES MOINES – After months of controversy, a plan to privatize the state office that protects seniors from abuse has been put on hold.
Last month, the Office of the State Long Term Care Ombudsman (SLTCO) put out a Request for Proposal (RFP) to privatize some of their work. However, no RFPs were received by the deadline because many companies saw the devastating results when the state’s Medicaid program was privatized. The SLTCO investigates complaints at nursing facilities, residential facilities, assisted living programs, and group homes for seniors across the state. This move would impact six state employees, who are the local long-term care ombudsmen.
One potential reason for this change is that Majority Party lawmakers cut appropriations to the SLTCO over the last few years. In 2016, the Office was appropriated $1.6 million, and this fell to $1.26 million in FY 19. During that same time, the number of employees went from 14.4 full-time positions to 9.6.
Due to these budget cuts, the SLTCO had to cut out travel to facilities and instead told the ombudsmen to investigate complaints over the phone or through Skype, rather than investigating the facility in-person. According to the Institute of Medicine, the national recommendation on the number of ombudsman positions a state should have is one per 2,000 beds. For Iowa, that would mean about 26. Currently, there are only six regional LTCOs throughout that state.
With the disastrous results that privatization had on our Medicaid program, the move to privatize this office is very concerning. It is essential that an independent agency with proper resources and staffing is able to do the job to keep Iowans safe in long-term care facilities.
Selecting New Justice
Last month, Chief Justice Mark Cady of the Iowa Supreme Court unexpectedly passed away. Chief Justice Cady was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1998 and was selected as the Chief Justice in 2011.
Following this unfortunate news, the State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for helping to select Iowa Supreme Court Justices, announced it was starting the process of selecting a new justice for the court. Applications for the vacancy on the court were opened last month. The commission received notice of the vacancy from the Governor on November 20 and has 60 days from that date to send a slate of nominees to the Governor. The Governor then makes an appointment to the Supreme Court from that slate of nominees.
The Supreme Court announced that it was taking the initial steps to create the Chief Justice Mark Cady Learning Center at the Judicial Branch Building. According to the Judicial Branch, one of the goals of Chief Justice Cady was to create an interactive learning center for all Iowans to experience. The announced learning center will have interactive exhibits on the process of Iowa’s court system, highlight important civil rights moments involving the court, and discuss the importance of fair and impartial courts.
