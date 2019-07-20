After Governor Reynolds vetoed a bi-partisan bill to fix Iowa’s medical cannabis law to help more Iowans, Republican leaders in the House and Senate rejected a proposal from Democrat lawmakers last week to find a solution before the Legislature convenes again in January.
In June, Democrat lawmakers called to convene a special session to override the governor’s veto, but it was rejected by Republican leaders. In another attempt, a proposal was brought forward to form a special committee during the legislative interim to study potential expansion of Iowa’s medical cannabis program, hear directly from Iowa constituents, and find consensus on a bill that wouldn’t be vetoed. The goal was to find a solution that would be ready the first week of session to help Iowans who are suffering from debilitating conditions like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. However, the proposal was rejected by Republican leadership.
Last session, the Iowa Legislature passed a bipartisan medical cannabis expansion bill that would have eliminated the current potency cap and instead limit the amount prescribed to Iowa patients. The governor unexpectedly vetoed the bill at the last minute, claiming the cap removal was “too much.”
According to a recent Des Moines Register poll, 78 percent of Iowans support medical marijuana expansion.
Reynolds Gives Large Raise to Medicaid Privatization Fiasco
Despite recent turmoil, the Reynolds administration agreed to give two for-profit companies managing the state’s Medicaid program an 8.6 percent raise next year. The latest raise, which totals $386 million, was approved without any guarantee the additional money will go to providers or patients.
Since Medicaid privatization began in 2016, Iowans have been systematically denied critical care and have had their services severely reduced or cut altogether. Providers have had to close their doors, or have stopped taking Medicaid patients altogether, because the for-profit companies, called managed care organizations (MCOs), are not paying them.
The 8.6 percent raise comes on top of a huge $344 million raise (8.4 percent) the MCOs received last year. Many Iowans have expressed concerns about Medicaid privatization since many members are still receiving worse care while the for-profit companies have received more money. The huge raises are also significantly higher than increases given before privatization began and more than double the increases for Medicaid nationally.
Earlier this year, one of the MCOs, UnitedHealthcare, announced they were leaving Iowa and left 425,000 Iowans scrambling to pick another MCO for their health care. Just a few weeks ago, Governor Reynolds forced the Director of Human Services to resign without explanation.
Medicaid provides health care to 600,000 Iowans, including those in nursing homes. According to recent estimates, about 70 percent of Medicaid dollars are used for the elderly, severely disabled, and poor. Because this affects our most vulnerable population, it is imperative we understand the true impact privatization is having on our state.
Read more news from the statehouse online at iowahouse.org/StatehouseNews/7-18-19.html.