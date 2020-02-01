The second week of the 2020 Legislative Session has ended and though the week was relatively uneventful for legislation, that does not mean the Capitol was not busy with the many different presentations and Iowans in the building.
This week we had Veteran’s Day on the Hill along with the American Legion, VFW, and other community veteran groups; the Iowa Pet Alliance; the Bicycle Collective; and several other groups as well. To ensure that all of our committee members are up to date with state agencies and state organizations, we receive presentations from surrogates of those organizations.
Throughout this week I was able to hear about the modernization project the Iowa Department of Revenue is undertaking; the Iowa Farmers Union; and several others to keep us not only up-to-date, but to give us ideas for what can be improved upon.
The Iowa Farmer’s Union presented their policy initiative, the “Iowa Farmers Union Farm to Early Care Policy Initiative.” In this plan, the Farmers Union, plans to take on childhood obesity and preventable diseases; promoting education and healthy lifestyles; and closing the gap of family access to healthy, local food along with understanding the possibility of expanding local food production and distribution.
Initiatives, such as the Farmer Union’s, are seeking out solutions to real problems that working Iowans and families face each and every day. I am excited to see this plan put into action to find good solutions to real problems facing rural Iowa.
Accessible, Affordable Health Care
Iowa’s health care system continues to be in crisis as the number of Iowans without health insurance increases, Medicaid privatization problems continue, and the cost of insurance premiums and prescription drugs continue to rise.
Over 100 health care facilities and providers have been closed over the last decade, many in rural areas. While the state has recently reformed our mental health system, too many Iowans who need mental health services still can’t get them.
After listening to Iowans last summer and fall, House Democrats will be working this session to ensure access to quality, affordable health care for Iowans, especially those with pre-existing conditions. Other bills they will be working on this year include expanding mental health services for kids and adults; lowering the cost of prescription drugs; and encouraging more Iowans to become first responders in rural communities so families can get help in an emergency.
Veterans Day at the Statehouse
Veterans and their families traveled to Des Moines for Veterans Day on the Hill on Wednesday. Throughout the day, veterans met with legislators to discuss the priorities of the Veterans Commission.
For the 2020 Legislative session, the Veterans Commission will work to protect programs and agencies such as the Iowa Veterans Home, the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, and the Military Home Ownership Program.
The Veterans Commission is a group of representatives from various veterans’ organizations across Iowa who work collectively to develop and advance policy ideas to assist veterans and their families.
