DES MOINES – The third week of the Session has ended and was full of committee meetings and more legislation beginning to move through the necessary hurdles. We have begun voting on a few pieces of legislation in subcommittees and committees and, in the next few weeks, we will begin to see pieces of legislation hit the House floor for discussion and debate.
This week, I got to have one of my favorite days up in the Capitol – FFA Day on the Hill. Having spent much of my professional career as a teacher and FFA advisor with the Preston, Oelwein, and Jesup schools, agriculture and FFA have always been near to my heart. I am always excited and encouraged to meet with, and discuss the future of, agriculture with these bright students who have committed to shaping the future of agriculture, regardless of whether they make a career of it or not.
As the legislature continues to move forward, I am looking forward to being able to find common ground on legislation to make meaningful change in the lives of working Iowans and families.
Accessible, Affordable Child Care
Iowa faces a child care crisis in both urban and rural areas. While it directly impacts families with small kids, it’s also a drag on Iowa’s economy and a huge barrier in recruiting and building a skilled workforce. House Democrats are proposing four ideas to reduce the cost of child care and make it more accessible here in Iowa.
As Iowa’s average cost of child care continues to rise, legislators plan to expand the Child Care and Dependent Care Tax Credit. It will provide twice as much relief to working families that make less than $45,000 and expand the tax credit to more Iowa families.
According to the Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, Iowa has lost 40 percent of its child care providers since 2012. A new Child Care Center and Child Development Home Grant Fund would provide startup or expansion assistance to daycare providers to offset the costs of establishing a new licensed child care center.
In the last five years, the cost of licensed child care facilities has risen 28 percent and in-home care costs rose by 14 percent. The proposal would expand the Child Care Assistance Program to include another 7,300 children by raising eligibility to 200 percent of the federal poverty Level.
Finally, there are 412 cities in Iowa that have no known child care options. The plan offered by lawmakers this year encourages more small businesses to provide child care benefits to their employees through tax credits.
If you want more information about our proposal visit, https://iowahouse.org/childcare.
Cost of Insulin
Legislation designed to cap prescription insulin costs at $100 passed the House Human Resources Committee unanimously this week. Currently, insulin prices for those who are insured vary, but some brands have reached up to $300 or more for one vial (or enough for one month). The cost of insulin has continually increased over the last decade. The list prices of common insulin types have almost tripled from 10 years ago. For one patient who spoke at the subcommittee meeting, they paid $20 out-of-pocket in 1997 per vial, and now they have to pay $294 for the exact same medication.
Though this bill is a good start, more work needs to be done to make sure people can afford this life-sustaining medication. House File 2138 only caps prescription costs for those people with insurance. That means that many people will still need to decide if they pay for their insulin, or put food on the table for their families. Not taking insulin or insulin-rationing is a life-or-death situation that can be avoided by keeping the cost low for everyone.
The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64.