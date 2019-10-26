Public employees – including teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials, and snowplow drivers – are reminded to vote to recertify their local union before October 29.
Recertification elections have started for 300 public employee bargaining units, which covers 20,000 employees. Voting online is the easiest and quickest way for employees to vote. Go to www.iaperbvote.com. It is important that every employee vote because a non-vote counts as a “no.”
Republican leaders passed legislation in 2017 to take away the voice of Iowans in their own workplace and severely restrict public employee unions. Under the new regulations, the public employee union must hold a recertification election every year or two before bargaining a new contract.
While these changes were made to break up Iowa’s public employee bargaining units, it has been unsuccessful so far. In the first set of certification elections, working Iowans overwhelmingly voted to maintain their bargaining power.
Workforce Housing Tax Credit
As part of the flood recovery effort, $10 million in Workforce Housing Tax Credits are now available to developers for housing projects in 10 Iowa counties under a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Projects in Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury counties are eligible to apply for the tax credit.
Projects can include single-family or multi-family units. New construction and the rehabilitation of old buildings are eligible for the tax credit. Projects must include at least $1,000 in matching local funds, such as tax abatements. Developers can receive up to 20% of the investment in tax credits. The Iowa Economic Development Authority will be awarding tax credits on a first come, first serve basis for qualified projects.
For more information about the program and how to apply, visit https://www.iowagrants.gov/insideLinkOpps.jsp?documentPk=1560264106275.