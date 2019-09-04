After another year of low funding from the Iowa Legislature, students and families will be paying more this fall to attend one of Iowa’s state universities or community colleges. The Regents requested a $7 million increase for Iowa State University (ISU) and the University of Iowa (U of I), and the University of North Iowa (UNI) requested $4 million ($18 million total).
Due to budget cuts by GOP leaders over the previous years, even at that amount the Regents indicated that tuition for U of I and ISU would go up 3% and UNI’s tuition would remain flat.
After the legislature approved the budget, all institutions received a mere $4 million increase. This has resulted in an increase to undergraduate in-state tuition by 3.7% and 1.1% for out-of-state students at the U of I. ISU will have a 3.7% increase for in-state undergraduates and a 4.8% increase for out-of-state students. And UNI will have no tuition increase.
UNI has indicated that their tuition freeze will keep them competitive with their peer institutions, but will result in a cut of course sections, increased class sizes, faculty reductions, and a decrease in student financial aid by $1.2 million. UNI is planning on a 5-year tuition freeze.
UNI and ISU are also facing a decrease in student enrollment this fall. U of I predicts an increase in the number of students and even being over capacity for housing by about 100 students. Last year, there was an overall drop of 2.8% to 77,860 students combined at the 3 universities.
Community Colleges Increase Tuition
Meanwhile, community college students in Iowa will also see their tuition go up for the upcoming school year. Since low state funding has not kept up with inflation and rising costs, the average tuition at Iowa’s community colleges will increase by 3.4% for in-state students. The highest increase will be at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge at 8.2%.
An increase in tuition could lead to more Iowa students looking at out-of-state schools in bordering states that offer lower tuition for Iowa students. Last year, enrollment at Iowa’s 15 community colleges was 131,144.
Rising Costs, Reductions in Reproductive Health Care
A new federal rule means thousands of Iowa women and families will be facing higher costs for their reproductive health care, including cancer screenings.
Last week, the Trump Administration announced a new “gag” rule that prohibits any entity receiving Title X federal funding from discussing abortion. Currently, Title X funding goes toward access to birth control, cervical cancer screenings, and treatment for STDs.
In Iowa, Planned Parenthood received around $1 million from these funds every year to offset costs of providing routine reproductive health care to over 13,800 patients. Because of this rule, Planned Parenthood, one of Iowa’s largest reproductive health providers, will no longer receive this federal funding.
The federal change will have severe consequences for Iowa, where there was a 73% decline in family planning services from 2017 to 2018. That drop came after Republicans in the Iowa Legislature decided to decline $3 million in federal funding to create their own state family program, which today is leaving women with far less access to health care services.
Last session, Republican lawmakers changed Iowa law to prohibit certain providers, like Planned Parenthood, from providing age-appropriate, medically accurate information on human growth and development to young people. Studies show the key to preventing teen pregnancy and reducing the rates of STDs is the access to reproductive health services, as well as age-appropriate and medically accurate information.
This comes at a time when access to OB-GYN health care in Iowa is drastically low, and there has been an increase in maternal mortality rates. In 2018 alone, eight labor and delivery units have closed across the state and, in the past 3 years, maternal mortality has more than doubled.
Iowa is also facing sharp increases in the rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. The rates of gonorrhea have increased in Iowa by 145% from four years ago.