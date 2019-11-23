Improved health care for tens of thousands of Iowans depends on passing major reforms of Iowa’s medical cannabis program during the 2020 legislative session.
For the last six years, legislators have debated various efforts to establish a working medical cannabis program. Last session, the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed HF 732, which would have eliminated the current three percent THC cap and replaced it with a 25 grams over 90-day period maximum disbursement.
However, the governor vetoed the bill at the last minute, saying the change was not recommended by the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board and could lead to unintended consequences. All eight members of the board who approve the recommendations are appointed by the governor.
Minimal Changes Recommended
Last week, the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board submitted a proposal requesting state legislators remove the state’s current THC cap in favor of a purchase limit during the 2020 legislative session.
Current law prohibits medical cannabis products from containing more than three percent THC. The board’s proposal would remove this cap and replace it with a purchase limit of 4.5 grams of THC over a 90-day period. The purchase limit would not apply to the terminally ill, and the limit could be increased by a certifying health care provider without the board’s approval.
The board also passed a proposal recommending PTSD and intellectual disability with aggression or self-injury to the list of eligible medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. A petition to add PTSD to the list of eligible conditions was brought before the board in a previous meeting earlier this year, but was rejected. The Iowa Board of Medicine must now consider whether to approve these conditions in an upcoming meeting.
As of the beginning of 2019, there were 505 health care professionals in Iowa who have patients certified for medical cannabidiol.
In a poll released earlier this year, nearly 80 percent of Iowans support expanding access to the state’s Medical Cannabidiol program, according to the Des Moines Register.
REAP Assemblies Across Iowa
Local Iowans will be given the opportunity to shape how Iowa’s soil, water, and parks are managed through local REAP assemblies. Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) is funded by the state’s Environment First Fund, receiving $12 million this year to help enhance and protect Iowa’s natural and cultural resources.
At the REAP assemblies, Iowans can discuss the impact of the program on their local communities, as well as tell us what they want for their parks, trails, museums, and other amenities. Each assembly represents a region of counties and is scheduled for 90 minutes.
Since the creation of the program in 1989, more than 15,000 projects have been funded across the state. These projects have been in every county and include water quality projects, preserving historical assets, and improving outdoor recreation.
Additional information on the program and the assemblies can be found at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP.
A meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Cedar Falls.