Deaths due to opioids have sharply decreased in Iowa. In 2016, there were 180 opioid-related deaths in our state. This amount rose to 207 opioid-related deaths in 2017, but dropped to 133 people in 2018, which is a decrease of 33 percent.
Some of the success has been credited to legislation passed in 2018 that required pharmacies to use the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), which decreased the number of opioid prescriptions and the amount prescribed. The PMP became operational in 2009 and allows authorized prescribers and pharmacists to view information about their patients’ use of controlled substances. This is a tool used in determining appropriate prescribing and treatment of patients without fear of contributing to a patient’s abuse or dependence on addictive drugs or diversion to illegal drugs.
The bill also directed the Board of Pharmacy to issue a report to each prescribing practitioner that has the summary of the practitioner’s history of prescribing controlled substances, a comparison to other practitioner’s prescribing activities, and educational updates. This helps the board identify patients who are at risk for potentially abusing or misusing prescription controlled substances and notify the practitioners of the risk.
Expanded access to Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, has also had an impact on the decreasing amount of opioid-related deaths in Iowa. When family members, friends, or emergency personnel have access to this reversal drug, it gives them time to take the overdose victim to the hospital to receive life-saving care.
Overall, Iowa has one of the lowest rates of opioid-related deaths in the country. To learn more about opioid use in Iowa, please visit https://idph.iowa.gov/substance-abuse/opioid-update.
Sports Betting Coming to Iowa
As the summer winds down, the state of Iowa will be gearing up for the start of a favorite pastime of many, college football season. On average, more than 135,000 people each weekend pack the stands of the four Division I schools in Iowa to cheer on their team and, starting this year, they may have more than bragging rights on the line for the game.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will have sports betting available starting in the middle of August before the start of the football season. This will allow Iowans to make bets on sporting events across the country. Legalized sports wagering was passed last legislative session and now, that the administrative rules have been adopted, there will be an option for Iowans who choose this form of entertainment.
Iowans will be allowed to bet on college and professional athletic events; however, they will not be allowed to bet on an event where any of the participants are under the age of 18. They are also are not allowed to place a wager on the individual performance of an athlete, where a college or university from Iowa is involved in the contest.
Participants will be allowed to place a wager from their phone but must first register an account with a licensed casino that offers sports betting.
