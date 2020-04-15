As temperatures warm up this spring, many Iowans are wondering if they can still fish in light of the COVID-19 health emergency. The answer is yes, but be careful and responsible.
Iowa’s ponds, rivers and streams are open for fishing, and all regulations and license options are unchanged. However, it’s important to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended by the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19, along with other protocols.
Keep your family safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
Try a new fishing spot – if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing. You can find a list of dozens of easy-to-get-to stocked lakes and ponds in parks and along trails at www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal
- Once you find your spot, keep at least six feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
- Buy your fishing license online (if you haven’t already) at