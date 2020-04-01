If you’re not usually a homebody, being at home more these days can be challenging for you and your family. Try to avoid the temptation to overdo the screen time.
Here are some more simple tips for fitness activities that almost anyone can do. Choose the ones that work for your circumstances and comfort level.
I’m not a professional – I only play one in the paper – so you may want to ask a health or fitness professional what types and amounts of physical activity are recommended to reach your goal. These are just ideas to keep you moving.
Clear goals can help motivate you when you’re not in the mood to get moving. Tracking your progress (as I do every day) can also help you stick with the program.
What activities do you enjoy?
Research shows people are more likely to continue a fitness program they enjoy. If you have a blast on the dance floor, you might want to consider a virtual aerobics class that includes dance moves. Now that you are at home more often, try walking, running, or getting some simple equipment you can use at home. Resistance bands are cheap and work great.
24 Ways to Be More Active
1. Simply get out and walk. A comfortable, supportive pair of shoes and a few basics will keep you ready to go. You don’t need special clothing.
2. If you are having trouble making time for physical activities, schedule it. Set an alarm on your phone for a morning workout or schedule it on your calendar and treat it like any other important appointment.
3. Timing is everything. You need to decide what time of day works best for you. Morning exercise has several benefits, depending on who you ask. If you find you’re better at sleeping in than making it to that morning workout, try getting active at a different time of day.
4. Fit in walking. Being more active doesn’t have to take up a lot of time. You can walk just about any time, anywhere, and every minute counts toward your goal of at least 150 minutes per week.
5. Set a goal. Having a commitment or goal, like being active for at least 150 minutes each week, will help you stay on track. Share it with others to keep yourself accountable. If you’re the competitive type, virtual challenge friends, family, or coworkers and see who can consistently meet their goals over time. You see this all the time on Facebook.
6. Catching up on phone calls? Walk while you talk in your neighborhood. If you use a headset or earbuds, make sure you can still hear traffic.
7. Work out while working. If you have to go to work, add some healthy activity to your workday. Take walking breaks or walk and talk during your meetings, do some yoga or stretching during downtime.
8. Buddy up. Find a physical activity accountability partner. Asking a friend to virtually hold you to your deadlines can also help you reach your fitness goals.
9. Fitness first. Shake up your family’s routine. Join your kids for a bike ride or jump rope before starting on homework and chores. You’ll all feel and think better!
10. Pick up the pace. When walking, running, or cycling, increase your speed from leisurely to brisk, or choose a route with more hills or inclines. Or alternate moderate and vigorous intensity. You’ll get a more intense workout in the same amount of time.
11. Just dance. Clear some space, put on some music, and take a dance break! It can re-energize a work meeting, study session, lazy Sunday, or game night. Let each person take a turn as DJ so everyone’s favorites get played.
12. Yard work, please! Gardening, lawn mowing, and yard work are a great way to get active outdoors. No yard? No problem. Come over to my house. I’ve got plenty of yard work for you.
13. Put the Xbox or PS4 on hold. Instead of heading right for the TV or game console after dinner, make that family activity time. Take a walk, practice a sport, or if you must play video games, play Wii.
14. Be an active parent. Experts say that what kids want more than anything else is time with their parents. To give them that, don’t just send them out to play, go play with them.
15. Need a more gentler workout? Try mindful movement like yoga. These gentle mind-body practices may leave you less stressed and can be done just about anywhere. Which I need, but it’s painful! Am I wrong?
16. Want to relieve stress? Regular physical activity can help you manage stress, sleep better, and have more energy.
17. Tune into fitness during TV time. Walk or jog in place or on a treadmill, lift weights, or do yoga while you watch your favorite shows. Break up a TV binge with a bit of activity between episodes. Or challenge the kids to see who can do the most burpees, pushups, or jumping jacks during commercial breaks.
18. Do what you love. Find activities that fit your personality and motivate you to stick with them. If you’re a social person, try joining a virtual exercise class or calling up a friend to work out together. If you prefer time alone, yoga or running might be a better fit for you.
19. Make active chore cards. Let each family member draw a card each day with a different active task that needs to be done. Cleaning up after dinner, walking the dog, taking the trash out, folding laundry, and unloading the dishwasher are all good ways to get your family up off the couch and get the chores done.
20. Change up date night. An evening with your spouse or bestie doesn’t have to mean dinner and a movie. Keep a list of activities that would be fun to do together, like walking! Get creative, the possibilities are endless.
21. Warm up to warming up. A proper warmup (and cool-down) can help you improve flexibility and avoid injury. You’ll feel better after every workout and be more likely to stick with it.
22. It’s a dog’s life. A dog can be a great walking companion. Unless you want to walk your cat; that’s okay too.
23. Move anywhere. Create your own circuit workout at home! No equipment needed, just a little willpower and creativity.
24. Just move more! There are lots of fun and easy ways to build more activity into your everyday routine.