In the governor’s Condition of the State address, she proposed the Invest in Iowa Act. This proposal has several provisions that would address some of the most important needs of the state.
The first provision in this proposal is for an income tax reduction. Building off of our 2018 tax reforms, the number of tax brackets would be reduced to eight, the corresponding rates would be decreased, and the amounts in each bracket would be indexed to inflation so they would increase each year.
The next part of this proposal would increase the income limitations of the Child Care Tax Credits starting in 2021. The governor’s proposal would double the current Iowa income limits and extend the availability to families with net incomes less than $90,000. The House passed this legislation last year.
Also proposed is a new preceptor (doctor) tax credit up to $100,000 in total annually. The credits are $1,000/student up to $10,000 per doctor.
The current six percent water service sales tax would be repealed effective January 2021.
Beginning January 2021, the governor has proposed a sales tax increase of one percent for the next 30 years. This would put Iowa’s sales tax ranking at 26th in the nation. In this proposal, a sales tax exemption is included for feminine hygiene products and diapers in addition to exemptions we already have for things like food and medicine.
Mental health funding would be largely shifted from property taxes to a state- and county-funded system on a per capita basis. The proposal would allow for counties to levy up to $12.50 per capita.
Under the proposal, the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Fund distributions would see a slight change. The proposed percent of the allocation would be as follows:
Natural Resources – 18 percent, Soil Conservation and Non-point Source Water Protection – 34 percent, Watershed Protection – 15 percent, REAP – 10 percent, Local Conservation – nine percent, Water & Land Trails – four percent, and Lake & Stream Restoration – 10 percent.
I welcome your thoughts and feedback on this proposal and hope to hear any input you would like to offer.
Lastly, I want to thank the members of House District 95 for your support. I can always be reached at 319-350-9760 or at louie.zumbach@legis.iowa.gov. Feel free to contact me with any concerns or questions you have.