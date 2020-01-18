DES MOINES – It was a busy and exciting week in Des Moines as the Iowa Legislature gaveled back in for the first week of the legislative session. This week we heard about the condition of the state from Governor Kim Reynolds, remarks about judiciary from Acting Chief Justice Wiggins, and the state of the Iowa National Guard from Major General Benjamin Corell.
After three years of working on and advocating to increase the funding for the Iowa Water and Land Legacy fund as well as mental health funding, I was pleased to hear this be a part of Governor Reynolds’ address. I also agreed with the governor that this is a great opportunity for property and income tax relief.
Additionally, we have new leadership in the House. Speaker Linda Upmeyer announced she was going to retire from her position, and Representative Pat Grassley from New Hartford was elected to be the next speaker. Also, Rep. Matt Windschitl was chosen to be the new majority leader and Rep. Wills was elected to be the speaker pro tempore. I look forward to their leadership and to continue working to advance common-sense legislation to better Iowa and House District 95.
In conclusion, I want to thank members of House District 95 for your support. It has been and continues to be an honor and privilege to serve you and I look forward representing you in the Iowa House of Representativeness for another year. I can always be reached at 319-350-9760 or at louie.zumbach@legis.iowa.gov. Feel free to contact me with any concerns or questions you have.