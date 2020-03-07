DES MOINES – I wanted to give an update on some bills that have passed the House. One bill helps to keep health care professionals here in Iowa. House File 2383 will help keep health care professionals in Iowa after they graduate from the University of Iowa by prioritizing Iowa students in the University of Iowa Colleges of Medicine and Dentistry. This is a good bill for Iowa since it will help keep students with ties to Iowa, in Iowa, by making sure more of them are trained right here in Iowa.
House File 2339 helps to protect free speech by reducing frivolous lawsuits. This bill comes from a small, family-owned newspaper that was sued after they published a story about a police officer’s sexual relationship with a teenager. The officer ended up resigning, but then sued the newspaper for libel. Even though the newspaper ended up winning the lawsuit, they had incurred thousands of dollars in legal fees. This bill provides individuals with a new avenue to have lawsuits like this reviewed by a judge in a timely manner so they can be dismissed earlier in the legal process, saving significant amounts of money.
As someone that frequently turns around to go back to lemonade stands, I am proud the Iowa House voted to rid young entrepreneurs from bureaucrats and red tape that were getting in the way of young people’s lemonade stands. This might seem like a small bill, but it is an example of government overreach. House File 2238 prevents local governments from creating or enacting policies that crack down on food stands run by minors.